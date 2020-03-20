What Monali Thakur, Unable To Fly Home From Switzerland, Posted

Monali Thakur shared this photo (courtesy monalithakur03)

Singer Monali Thakur, who is currently in Switzerland, shared a post on Instagram and wrote in bold: "Disastrous consequences of uncontrolled spread of coronavirus in India!" The 34-year-old singer began by saying that she spends half the year in the European country, where her family is stationed. However, she added that due to international flights being banned in India from March 22, she cannot return to her home country. Which I completely understand and appreciate and I'm proud that Indian government is taking these steps but I still feel aur bhi aggressive hona zaruri hai (but I still feel there's the need to be more aggressive)."

Addressing her fans in a detailed video, Monali Thakur spoke about the disastrous consequences if social distancing and self quarantine is not practised in India. Any "callousness" would lead to pose a "humongous threat" towards the citizens on India, said Monali in the video. She also shared a few basic guidelines to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"I am extremely worried about my entire country and its economy and healthcare system. And I humbly request everyone to please spread awareness and don't let this virus spread to the entire population at the same time. This is not so crazy a disease but all falling sick together in millions will crash our health care system and economy completely. I hope we all do our bit in stopping this disaster," Monali captioned her post.

Watch the full video here:

A number of celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus, among them Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Game Of Thrones actors Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, Quantum Of Solace star Olga Kurylenko and Frozen 2 voice actor Rachel Matthews. The virus originated in China and has spread across the world with Italy now reporting the highest number of deaths. Over 200 have tested positive in India so far.