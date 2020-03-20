Coronavirus: Shefali Shah Quarantines 'Angry Sons,' Trishala Dutt Warns Against 'Gloom And Doom'

Highlights
Actress Shefali Shah's posts about keeping her two sons Aryaman and Maurya in quarantine since their return from Spain recently will keep you glued to the read. The 47-year-old actress wrote about how she and her husband Vipul Shah managed get their sons back home within a day of Spain was in a national lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. "Both in crucial years in school ready to give boards in 2 months. Angry at being uprooted and whisked back only because their mom was over reacting. I didn't care a bat's a**," wrote the Dil Dhadakne Do actress. She wrote that her sons showed no signs of symptoms after they touched down in Mumbai and have been quarantined at home: "My boys are quarantined in their room. They can't come out and no one can go in. Forget giving them a hug (even when they landed) we can't even see them. We're face timing them and talking to them on the phone."
15th March 2020 7PM IST Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces national lock down. State of emergency declared. Spain records the highest number of cases after Italy. Spike of 1500 cases in 24 hours. Needless to say we had to get the kids back before the borders closed. They were being evacuated from where they stayed. Both in crucial years in school ready to give boards in 2 months. Angry at being uprooted and whisked back only because their mom was over reacting. I didn't care a bat's ass. We had 16 hours to get them on that flight. March 16th 2020 8AM IST They managed to get via Dubai (Transit). And just in time because by evening the government and aviation ministry announced people coming from Europe, UAE, China and some more countries were going to be quarantined at the port of entry... Bombay They were checked at the airport and even though they were checked clean (they're asymptomatic) they were taken to 7 hills (which like all hospitals for COVID 19 is a refugee camp) for a 24 hour quarantine. Where they were tested again for temperature and sore throat asked for symptoms if any, given a clean chit sent home in an hour. Please Understand india has 1.4 billion people and the kits available for testing are less than 1,15000 so asymptomatic people aren't tested. To be continued...........#CoronaDiaries MORE TO COME.......... #CoronaDiaries #OneDayAtATime #LoveinTheTimesOfCorona #LifeInTheTimesOfCorona #LivingWithCOVID19
In one of her posts, she wrote that the "real battle" began at home when she tried to reason with her sons about the urgent need of their evacuation from Spain and maintaining safety measures. She said her sons "threatened" to block her on social media: "Once they were home that's when the real battle started. Holding 2 raging hormones in rooms is near impossible. Whatever information I shared (not forwards only official info) was vetoed and argued by more stats from them. And then I was threatened that they will block me if I send any more info."
Shefali Shah updated her "one day at a time" posts with a cryptic entry that said "Finally", making fans curious about what the latest development is.
CONTINUED... #CoronaDiaries Once they were home that's when the real battle started. Holding 2 raging hormones in rooms is near impossible. Whatever information I shared (not forwards only official info) was vetoed and argued by more stats from them. And then I was threatened that they will block me if I send any more info. But I'm persistent so I send it to the father who doesn't read because "I over react." Rooms are being cleaned, mopped, sanitised with disinfectant (tons of it) by me. Clothes being washed seperately, eating alone in the room, bags wiped with sanitizer and put out in the sun before they get packed away. I choose to do it personally because have no staff (I want to die!!!!) and I only trust my OCD to do it right. And I AM the primary care taker of here. (Yes I'm being very cautious and careful) It's constant reasoning, explaining, convincing, cajoling, convercing, fighting, underlining and emphasising social responsibility all on a repeat. Wear mask and gloves, don't get out of your rooms, dont meet anyone, dont get out, don't let anyone in... Not that they can't hear it cause of my mask but never question a teenagers ability to block you (I'm blocked on their snap chat). All of the above with an argumentative son (who should become a lawyer as of yesterday) and another with wheels on his feet (both raging with anger and frustration at being held captive) is taking me to a brink of insanity. It is exhausting, even more than the cleaning and scrubbing. Being unreasonable is their birth right and being persistent is mine and I'm at it. #OneDayAtATime #LoveinTheTimesOfCorona #LifeInTheTimesOfCorona #LivingWithCOVID19
#CoronaDiaries It's not easy to be stuck in a space for long. But we have no option. If you all are quarantined in your houses with your families feel lucky. I'll make you feel better. My boys are quarantined in their room. They can't come out and no one can go in. Forget giving them a hug (even when they landed) we can't even see them. We're face timing them and talking to them on the phone. Despite being in the same house, under the same roof, having all four of us together we are isolated from each other. There's no other way. So enjoy your full house. Even if it is being on your phones or watching TV. Atleast you all are together. You all can see each other, can hug, hold hands, ruffle their hair, squash them and get pushed away. You are far better off than us believe me... #OneDayAtATime #LoveinTheTimesOfCorona #LifeInTheTimesOfCorona #LivingWithCOVID19
Meanwhile, Abhay Deol posted a short and crisp note about practising social distancing in the time of coronavirus and posted it with a selfie. "Social distancing. Stay put in one place if you can. Thank your lucky stars for the privilege to be able to do so. Pray for those who have to get out there and earn a daily wage to make ends meet," he wrote.
A post abut hope and encouragement in the times of "gloom" and "doom" came from Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who is a therapist in New York. She wrote how the coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on people's mental health. "Even though the information we're getting is a lot about "doom" and "gloom" I challenge you to think about the positives of the situation. We should think about how we are handling this," she wrote. Trishala also added a lengthy tribute to doctors and medical personnel, who have high risk of contracting the coronavirus.
A number of celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus, among them Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Game Of Thrones actors Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, Quantum Of Solace star Olga Kurylenko and Frozen 2 voice actor Rachel Matthews. The virus originated in China and has spread across the world with Italy now reporting the highest number of deaths. Over 200 have tested positive in India so far.
The coronavirus was first detected at a seafood marked in China's Wuhan and it quickly spread from there, infecting over 245,700 cases worldwide and claiming over 10,000 lives.