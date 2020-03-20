Coronavirus: Shefali Shah Quarantines 'Angry Sons,' Trishala Dutt Warns Against 'Gloom And Doom'

Shefali Shah with her family (courtesy shefalishahofficial)

Actress Shefali Shah's posts about keeping her two sons Aryaman and Maurya in quarantine since their return from Spain recently will keep you glued to the read. The 47-year-old actress wrote about how she and her husband Vipul Shah managed get their sons back home within a day of Spain was in a national lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. "Both in crucial years in school ready to give boards in 2 months. Angry at being uprooted and whisked back only because their mom was over reacting. I didn't care a bat's a**," wrote the Dil Dhadakne Do actress. She wrote that her sons showed no signs of symptoms after they touched down in Mumbai and have been quarantined at home: "My boys are quarantined in their room. They can't come out and no one can go in. Forget giving them a hug (even when they landed) we can't even see them. We're face timing them and talking to them on the phone."

In one of her posts, she wrote that the "real battle" began at home when she tried to reason with her sons about the urgent need of their evacuation from Spain and maintaining safety measures. She said her sons "threatened" to block her on social media: "Once they were home that's when the real battle started. Holding 2 raging hormones in rooms is near impossible. Whatever information I shared (not forwards only official info) was vetoed and argued by more stats from them. And then I was threatened that they will block me if I send any more info."

Shefali Shah updated her "one day at a time" posts with a cryptic entry that said "Finally", making fans curious about what the latest development is.

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol posted a short and crisp note about practising social distancing in the time of coronavirus and posted it with a selfie. "Social distancing. Stay put in one place if you can. Thank your lucky stars for the privilege to be able to do so. Pray for those who have to get out there and earn a daily wage to make ends meet," he wrote.

A post abut hope and encouragement in the times of "gloom" and "doom" came from Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who is a therapist in New York. She wrote how the coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on people's mental health. "Even though the information we're getting is a lot about "doom" and "gloom" I challenge you to think about the positives of the situation. We should think about how we are handling this," she wrote. Trishala also added a lengthy tribute to doctors and medical personnel, who have high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

A number of celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus, among them Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Game Of Thrones actors Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, Quantum Of Solace star Olga Kurylenko and Frozen 2 voice actor Rachel Matthews. The virus originated in China and has spread across the world with Italy now reporting the highest number of deaths. Over 200 have tested positive in India so far.

The coronavirus was first detected at a seafood marked in China's Wuhan and it quickly spread from there, infecting over 245,700 cases worldwide and claiming over 10,000 lives.