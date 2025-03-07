<i>Delhi Crime</i> Star Shefali Shah On Pay Parity In Bollywood: "Maybe I Am In No Position To Demand For More Money"

Shefali Shah has always been vocal about the not-so-glamorous side of the film industry.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the actress spoke about the pay disparity between male and female actors in the industry. She further highlighted the importance and need for a merit-based system when it comes to assuring equality in the industry.

Shefali said, "Very rarely have I come across a producer who says, 'I will pay you more', Maybe I'm not in the position to demand it, but I'm sure other actors are."

Furthermore, she added, that despite female-led films gaining considerable momentum in the film industry now, the wage disparity continues to persist.

Shefali continued, stating that this practice is extremely unfair and questioned if female actors were receiving the same remuneration as their male counterparts, whose films are probably not performing as well as female-led films are right now.

She concluded by saying that she only hopes that producers offer money based on talent and not gender and that fair compensation is given to actors who deserve it for their contribution.

Shefali Shah was last seen in Three Of Us with Jaideep Ahlawat. She essayed the character of Shailaja Desai, a woman suffering from dementia.

Her acclaimed series Delhi Crime is all set to return to Netflix with Season 3. She was nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime 2 at the 51st International Emmy Awards held in New York. However, Karla Souza won the prize for her role in Dive.