To Salman Khan, From Sister Arpita: 'Shine Even Brighter Than You Are'

Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who accompanied the superstar to Jodhpur, where the blackbuck verdict was delivered, shared a strong message for her brother on social media. Arpita posted the message with a picture of Salman and wrote, "My strength, my weakness, my pride, my joy, my life, my world. God's child. God bless all the people that can't handle you or your success. I wish only positivity & happiness for you may all the jealousy & negativity fade away. I pray you shine even brighter than you are & blind everyone with your success & good deeds. Love you, bhai."
Last week, Salman Khan, 52, was sentenced to five years in jail by a Jodhpur court in connection with the blackbuck poaching case. He spent two days in jail and was granted bail on Saturday.
Salman's sisters Arpita and Alvira had reached Jodhpur with him and landed in Mumbai only on Saturday. Arpita's son Ahil, 2, was also there.
After Salman arrived in Mumbai, a stream of visitors came to meet him at his home. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and several other celebs visited him. His fans also lined-up outside Galaxy Apartments (where Salman stays) to get a glimpse of the superstar. Salman waved at the cheering crowd from his balcony.
The next hearing in the blackbuck poaching case has been scheduled for May 7.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also launching Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma in Bollywood. Aayush's debut film Loveratri, also starring Warina Hussain, is backed by Salman Khan's production house.