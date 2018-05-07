Race 3 Poster: No One On The Corner Has Swag Like Jacqueline Fernandez And Bobby Deol

The official trailer of Race 3 might not have been unveiled by the makers yet, but they are making sure that the hype around the Salman Khan starrer does not die down. After sharing updates on the individual looks of the stars from the latest franchise of Race, the recent poster featuring Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez will get you all confused. Race has always introduced us to some mind racking twists and turns. Betrayal, love and revenge have always been the cynosure previous releases and this one seems no different. Salman Khan shared the latest poster on his Twitter handle and wrote: "Seeing isn't always believing in this #Race . Kaun kya hai pata chalega soon ! #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani (sic):"
Highlights
- Race 3 latest poster featuring Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez
- "Kaun kya hai pata chalega soon," tweets Salman Khan
- Race 3 to release on June 15
Seeing isn't always believing in this #Race . Kaun kya hai pata chalega soon ! #Race3ThisEid@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@SkFilmsOfficial@tipsofficial@remodsouza@RameshTauranipic.twitter.com/5pWkIaujYj— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 7, 2018
Bobby Deol, who was last seen in Poster Boys in 2017 is all beefed up for his role in the latest Race franchise. Earlier, the actor had mentioned that it was Salman who had motivated him to work on his physique and shared a picture of his transformed self. Take a look at what he has shared on the Twitter handle:
When the hard work starts to show!! Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for the motivation .. #Race3@RameshTaurani@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/hBpYrSgluQ— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 27, 2017
Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the makers have reshuffled the lineup for the latest instalment which will not witness Saif Ali Khan as the leading man anymore. Saif on being replaced by Salman Khan told news agency PTI, "Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck".
CommentsBesides Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez, Race 3 will also star Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The third installment is being produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and is being touted as one of the most ambitious films of 2018.
Race 3 is slated to release on Eid, June 15.