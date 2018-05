Race 3 Poster: No One On The Corner Has Swag Like Jacqueline Fernandez And Bobby Deol

Salman Khan tweeted this picture (CourtesyBeingSalmanKhan)

Highlights Race 3 latest poster featuring Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez "Kaun kya hai pata chalega soon," tweets Salman Khan Race 3 to release on June 15

The official trailer ofmight not have been unveiled by the makers yet, but they are making sure that the hype around the Salman Khan starrer does not die down. After sharing updates on the individual looks of the stars from the latest franchise of, the recent poster featuring Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez will get you all confused.has always introduced us to some mind racking twists and turns. Betrayal, love and revenge have always been the cynosure previous releases and this one seems no different. Salman Khan shared the latest poster on his Twitter handle and wrote: "Seeing isn't always believing in this #Race . Kaun kya hai pata chalega soon ! #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani (sic):"