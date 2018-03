Race 3: Salman Khan Introduced 'Main Man' Bobby Deol

Highlights Bobby Deol reportedly plays antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Race 3 "Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi," said Bobby Deol Race 3 is releasing on Eid this year

When Sikander calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEidhttps://t.co/d486C0SvhG — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) March 21, 2018

The makers ofare sharing the character posters of the film's cast one after another and today's pick was Bobby Deol, who plays the role of Yash. Salman Khan, the star of, introduced Bobby as "the main man," and theactor was overwhelmed. "When Sikander (Salman Khan's character's name) calls you the main man!," Bobby Deol tweeted along with the link of Salman's tweet. Anil Kapoor, who has been retained from the originalseries, also rooted for Bobby Deol on Twitter: "Give it up for the forever dedicated Bobby Deol aka Yash."Check out Bobby Deol as Yash inLast year in November, Bobby Deol shared a picture of his transformed self on Twitter, of course for. The actor said Salman Khan had motivated him and finally his "hard work started to show."The main line-up of theseries has been reshuffled. Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead role in the previous films, has been replaced by Salman Khan. "Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck," Saif told news agency PTI. Jacqueline Fernandez who joined theteam from the second film (she was paired opposite John Abraham) is also returning in the third one but with a new name. Meet Salman Khan's Sikander and Jacqueline Fernandez's Jessica fromDaisy Shah is the other new member of theseries and her character poster along with that of Anil Kapoor is expected to be out soon. Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and it is expected to hit the screens on Eid, this year.