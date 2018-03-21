Race 3: Salman Khan Introduced 'Main Man' Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol plays the role of Yash, who is reportedly the film's villain

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 21, 2018 13:13 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Race 3: Salman Khan Introduced 'Main Man' Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol in Race 3. (Image courtesy: Salman Khan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bobby Deol reportedly plays antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Race 3
  2. "Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi," said Bobby Deol
  3. Race 3 is releasing on Eid this year
The makers of Race 3 are sharing the character posters of the film's cast one after another and today's pick was Bobby Deol, who plays the role of Yash. Salman Khan, the star of Race 3, introduced Bobby as "the main man," and the Soldier actor was overwhelmed. "When Sikander (Salman Khan's character's name) calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi," Bobby Deol tweeted along with the link of Salman's tweet. Anil Kapoor, who has been retained from the original Race series, also rooted for Bobby Deol on Twitter: "Give it up for the forever dedicated Bobby Deol aka Yash."

Check out Bobby Deol as Yash in Race 3:
 
 
 

Last year in November, Bobby Deol shared a picture of his transformed self on Twitter, of course for Race 3. The actor said Salman Khan had motivated him and finally his "hard work started to show."
 

The main line-up of the Race series has been reshuffled. Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead role in the previous films, has been replaced by Salman Khan. "Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck," Saif told news agency PTI. Jacqueline Fernandez who joined the Race team from the second film (she was paired opposite John Abraham) is also returning in the third one but with a new name.

Comments
Meet Salman Khan's Sikander and Jacqueline Fernandez's Jessica from Race 3:
 
 

Daisy Shah is the other new member of the Race series and her character poster along with that of Anil Kapoor is expected to be out soon. Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and it is expected to hit the screens on Eid, this year.

Trending

race 3 salman khanrace 3 bobby deolrace 3 character posters

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................