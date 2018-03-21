Race 3: Salman Khan Introduced 'Main Man' Bobby Deol

Highlights Bobby Deol reportedly plays antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Race 3 "Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi," said Bobby Deol Race 3 is releasing on Eid this year

When Sikander calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEidhttps://t.co/d486C0SvhG — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) March 21, 2018