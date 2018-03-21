Race 3: Salman Khan Introduced 'Main Man' Bobby Deol

Highlights
- Bobby Deol reportedly plays antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Race 3
- "Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi," said Bobby Deol
- Race 3 is releasing on Eid this year
Check out Bobby Deol as Yash in Race 3:
Yash : The Main Man . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@thedeol@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YVLctpPQBf— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
When Sikander calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEidhttps://t.co/d486C0SvhG— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) March 21, 2018
Give it up for the forever dedicated @thedeol aka Yash. #Race3ThisEid@BeingSalmanKhan@SKFilmsOfficial@tipsofficialhttps://t.co/kyN3gd6RwI— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2018
Last year in November, Bobby Deol shared a picture of his transformed self on Twitter, of course for Race 3. The actor said Salman Khan had motivated him and finally his "hard work started to show."
When the hard work starts to show!! Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for the motivation .. #Race3@RameshTaurani@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/hBpYrSgluQ— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 27, 2017
The main line-up of the Race series has been reshuffled. Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead role in the previous films, has been replaced by Salman Khan. "Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck," Saif told news agency PTI. Jacqueline Fernandez who joined the Race team from the second film (she was paired opposite John Abraham) is also returning in the third one but with a new name.
Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/FAP4FAQkoc— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2018
Jessica: Raw power . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@Asli_Jacqueline@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YwxSN78QYm— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 20, 2018
Daisy Shah is the other new member of the Race series and her character poster along with that of Anil Kapoor is expected to be out soon. Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and it is expected to hit the screens on Eid, this year.