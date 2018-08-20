Salman Khan's Power Is Why Race 3 Was A Hit Despite Negativity: Bobby Deol

Salman Khan with Bobby Deol on the sets of Race 3/. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Race 3 was criticised and trolled soon after its trailer released But Salman Khan's power is Salman Khan's power: Bobby Deol Race 3 was panned by critics but it earned nearly Rs 200 crore

Actor Bobby Deol, who played antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Race 3, told news agency PTI that at the end of the day it was "Salman Khan's power" against social media trolls and that Salman Khan is the reason for Race 3's box office victory despite negativity even before the film released. "There was a lot of negativity for the film from the word go. I don't know what it was, why it was. No film gets so much negativity before a release. It was being trolled for everything and anything. But Salman Khan's power is Salman Khan's power," Bobby Deol told PTI in an interview. "You don't want to hit a century and lose the match. You want your team to win. Sometimes even victories are not appreciated. I think Race 3 is like that - it was victorious but wasn't appreciated," Bobby Deol added.

Soon after the trailer of Race 3 released on the Internet it became the troll's favourite as content of memes. In addition, when Race 3 released on Eid earlier this year it was panned by critics. But the negative comments did not translate into bad number for the Remo D'Souza-directed film. "A film cannot collect so much money at the box office just like that. There had to be a certain percentage of people who loved the film but there was a certain percentage on social media who were pulling it down. His (Salman's) film is a bigger hit than someone else's big hit. He is an angel. There's no way he's going to stop being who he is. He's a wonderful person," Bobby Deol told PTI.

Bobby Deol confessed in the interview that the "negativity" around Race 3 "hurt." He said: "No actor can be perfect in choosing things. It's the audience's choice whether they like something or don't. At the end of the day, it was my first Rs 200 crore plus film. For me, it was an exciting thing because millions of people saw me and the hard work was appreciated."

Advertisement

Bobby Deol will next be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se along with his father Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol. The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda and it is scheduled to release on August 31.

(With inputs from PTI)