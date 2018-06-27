After Race 3, Bobby Deol Will Prioritise 'Good Films' Over 'Lead Roles'

Bobby Deol on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2018 in Bangkok. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Bobby Deol said getting more films is the main aim of his life It does not matter if I am playing the main lead or not: Bobby Deol He played antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Race 3

After the success of Race 3, actor Bobby Deol wants to work hard and he is focused on playing good characters rather than lead roles, he told news agency IANS. During Race 3 promotion, Bollywood was quoted as saying several times that his Race 3 co-star Salman Khan played an instrumental role in reviving his career and he won't let that this chance go. Speaking to IANS, Bobby Deol said: "That (getting more films) is my main aim in life, to work hard and get good projects. It does not matter if I am playing the main lead or not." Bobby Deol played the antagonist opposite Salman in Race 3.



"I'm just looking forward to getting good characters to play and some great subjects to be a part of," he added.



Race 3 crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office in India in three days of its release and its worldwide total as of now is over 200 crore.



Bobby Deol has a few projects lined up for now, first of which is Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se co-starring his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. "It is always great to be in movie with my dad and brother. I grew up watching him. He is my inspiration," said Bobby about working with his family.



