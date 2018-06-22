IIFA 2018: Bobby Deol Will Perform After 7 Years. No Wonder He's 'Excited'

Actor Bobby Deol is all set to perform at this year's IIFA, which will be held in Bangkok over the weekend, reports news agency ANI. The 49-year-old actor will be performing after a gap of seven years. "I've always had a great time at IIFA and once again, after seven years I am performing, for which I am really, very excited," he told ANI. IIFA Rocks, a pre-event, is currently being hosted while the main award night is scheduled for June 24. Stars like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and others have already Bangkok for the three-day extravaganza.
Of his IIFA performance, he earlier told IANS, "I do not feel nervous. I have nothing to lose, I lost out on a few years of not working and performing, so now I just want to do it."
Bobby Deol recently starred in Salman Khan's Race 3, which hit the screens this Eid. The star-studded Race 3 released to mixed reviews but the film scored a century at the box office in just three days.
Bobby Deol has credited Salman Khan for reviving his career and in a recent interview with NDTV, he said, "I met Salman one year ago, and he told me everyone has low and high phases. He said when he had a bad period he climbed on to my brother's back (Sunny Deol) and Sanjay Dutt's back. That's when I told him, 'let me climb on to your back for support'."
Meanwhile, apart from Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan will add glamour to the IIFA night. The event will be hosted by would be hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.
(With ANI inputs)