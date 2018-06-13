IIFA Awards 2018: A Surprise By Rekha Will Be The 'Highlight' IIFA 2018: Varun Dhawan revealed that Rekha will be performing at the IIFA Awards this year

Share EMAIL PRINT Rekha at the IIFA press conference in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights "Her performance will be highlight of the ceremony," said Varun Dhawan "I have a second name-mystery," said Rekha Rekha has not revealed anything about her performance yet



The 63-year-old actress smartly dodged revealing details about her performance and when asked about the details, told PTI: "I have a second name-mystery. If I tell you now, then what's the point?"



Rekha last performed at an award show with Shah Rukh Khan in 2004. She performed on her popular track Pardesiya Ye Sach Hai Piya from Mr Natwarlal. The actress had also performed on the birth anniversary celebration of late Yash Chopra in 2013 to commemorate the occasion. Here's a look at some of the most memorable on stage performances by Rekha:















The IIFA press meet organized in Mumbai on Tuesday, was attended by Rekha, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana.



Apart from Rekha's special act, IIFA will witness performances by several Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Iulia Vantur. Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting main ceremony.



Actor Anupam Kher will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IIFA 2018. The actor will be honoured for his immense contribution to the field of cinema in his career spanning over thirty years.



The IIFA nominations for the year were announced last month and Vidya Balan's film Tumhari Sulu fetched the highest number of nominations followed by Rajkummar Rao's Newton. The much-awaited IIFA Awards will be held from June 22 to 24 in Bangkok.



Guess who is performing at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Bangkok this year? No, we are not talking about Varun Dhawan or Ranbir Kapoor's performance at the event. It is Rekha, who is all set to enthral fans with her performance at the IIFA, PTI reported. After a span of 20 years, we are to witness Rekha putting on her dancing shoes on stage once again. At the press conference of IIFA, which took place on Tuesday, Varun Dhawan made the revelation and said her performance will be the "highlight" of the ceremony. "For me, it is going to be such a big highlight to see her (Rekha) perform live. I know a little bit of her act and to see that live is going to be a huge thing," Varun said as he invited Rekha on stage.The 63-year-old actress smartly dodged revealing details about her performance and when asked about the details, told PTI: "I have a second name-mystery. If I tell you now, then what's the point?"Rekha last performed at an award show with Shah Rukh Khan in 2004. She performed on her popular trackfrom. The actress had also performed on the birth anniversary celebration of late Yash Chopra in 2013 to commemorate the occasion. Here's a look at some of the most memorable on stage performances by Rekha:The IIFA press meet organized in Mumbai on Tuesday, was attended by Rekha, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana.Apart from Rekha's special act, IIFA will witness performances by several Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Iulia Vantur. Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting main ceremony. Actor Anupam Kher will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IIFA 2018. The actor will be honoured for his immense contribution to the field of cinema in his career spanning over thirty years.The IIFA nominations for the year were announced last month and Vidya Balan's filmfetched the highest number of nominations followed by Rajkummar Rao's. The much-awaited IIFA Awards will be held from June 22 to 24 in Bangkok. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter