Bobby Deol Reveals How Salman Khan Rescued Him From Low Phase And Why He No Longer Parties "I told Salman Khan, 'let me climb on to your back for support.' He remembered that," said Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol has acted in around 45 films, the last of which wasin 2017, but he has been out of mainstream work for a while now. The 49-year-old actor makes a comeback in the upcoming action thriller alongside Salman Khan . Bobby, star of Nineties hits such asand, doesn't shy away from talking about his rough patch and thanking Salman for giving him work when he had none. He says he is ready to work harder than ever before and is even open to doing good roles in web series.Your new physique says that you have worked hard for your comeback film,"Yes, I did. I put in a lot of hard work . This doesn't happen over time. I spent quite a few hours in the gym. Each body is different. If you are younger, it's easier for you to build a body. For someone like me, I have to put in a lot more."At the trailer launch, you spoke passionately about how you were down, and Salman Khan gave you work by offering you. Can you tell our readers more about that?"I am trying to be positive in my life and trying to work hard and get myself to look the best I can . I met Salman one year ago, and he told me everyone has low and high phases. He said when he had a bad period he climbed on to my brother's back and Sanjay Dutt's back. That's when I told him, 'let me climb on to your back for support.' He remembered that, and since he wishes the best for me, he offered me this role over the phone. I was thrilled and I'm ready to work as hard as required."There are a lot of youngsters who come to Mumbai looking for acting assignments and it's tough. Since you have just gone through a rough patch what you like to tell them?"Don't pretend. Don't put on a facade. Be honest, only your honesty will take you forward."What's the best advice you got during your low phase?"When you are down you get a lot of advice. But it's about listening to your inner self. If you are ready to learn from your mistakes then it will help. For that first, you have to realize your mistakes."For actors, web series is a new platform. Would you like to explore that?"Oh, yes! I'm open to playing a good character anywhere. The production value of web series is so good. There are so many new platforms like Netflix and Amazon. It's the next big thing, as an actor it's nice to see all this happening around you because you may get to do something different."You are Bollywood's original party boy. There was a time when you didn't miss any party. Do you party as much or have you cut down on that?(Smiles) "No, I don't party as much as I used to. Now I like to spend all my time in the gym.", also starring Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, releases on June 15. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter