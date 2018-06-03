Race 3 Actor Bobby Deol: 'I Started Pitying Myself And Drank Every Day'

Bobby Deol stars in next week's Race 3 with Salman Khan but it was not a cakewalk for the Soldier actor. In an interview with mid-day, Bobby Deol said that just before he signed Poster Boys he had hit a low and it was Salman Khan and his family, who in a way helped him overcome. "I stopped looking after myself. As actors, we have to maintain our body. Slowly, I started to hit a low, and suddenly, I was losing everything. I started pitying myself and drank every day," said Bobby Deol, reminiscing his low phase. Bobby Deol said that he wanted to set a better example for his sons Aryaman and Dharam and therefore changed. "Then Shreyas Talpade came to me with Poster Boys. It may have not done well at the box-office, but I was appreciated. That instilled confidence," said Bobby Deol.
Highlights
- Bobby Deol recalled the phase when he had hit a low
- The actor says his pulled his act together to set an example for his sons
- His has two films in the pipeline after Race 3
We all know that Salman Khan auditioned Bobby Deol for Race 3 by asking, "Shirt utarega?" but here's the conversation which preceded the question. "I had interacted with Salman casually at a celebrity cricket league. We'd been in touch thereafter. Once he told me, "Dekh, jab mera career nahi chal raha tha to main, Sanjay Dutt, aur tere bhai (actor Sunny Deol) ke peeth pay chadh gaya." So, I casually said, "Mamu, mujhe tere peeth par chadhnay de." And, one day, he called and said, 'Shirt utarega?' I said, "Mamu, main kuch bhi karunga." And that's how Race 3 happened."
CommentsNow that Bobby Deol has fought his battle, the actor says: "I have started believing in myself, and I am an actor who is raring to go. I don't want to sit at home for even a single day."
After Race 3 hits the screens, Bobby Deol will start prepping for Housefull 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. He also stars in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se co-starring Sunny Deol and Dharmendra.