Race 3 Actor Bobby Deol: 'I Started Pitying Myself And Drank Every Day'

vBobby Doel on the sets of Race 3. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Bobby Deol recalled the phase when he had hit a low The actor says his pulled his act together to set an example for his sons His has two films in the pipeline after Race 3

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on Jun 1, 2018 at 8:09am PDT

Bobby Deol stars in next week'swith Salman Khan but it was not a cakewalk for theactor. In an interview with mid-day , Bobby Deol said that just before he signedhe had hit a low and it was Salman Khan and his family, who in a way helped him overcome. "I stopped looking after myself. As actors, we have to maintain our body . Slowly, I started to hit a low, and suddenly, I was losing everything. I started pitying myself and drank every day," said Bobby Deol, reminiscing his low phase. Bobby Deol said that he wanted to set a better example for his sons Aryaman and Dharam and therefore changed. "Then Shreyas Talpade came to me with. It may have not done well at the box-office, but I was appreciated. That instilled confidence," said Bobby Deol.We all know that Salman Khan auditioned Bobby Deol for Race 3 by asking, "Shirt utarega?" but here's the conversation which preceded the question. "I had interacted with Salman casually at a celebrity cricket league. We'd been in touch thereafter. Once he told me, "(actor Sunny Deol)." So, I casually said, "." And, one day, he called and said, 'Shirt?' I said, "." And that's how Race 3 happened ." Now that Bobby Deol has fought his battle, the actor says: "I have started believing in myself, and I am an actor who is raring to go. I don't want to sit at home for even a single day."Afterhits the screens, Bobby Deol will start prepping for, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. He also stars inco-starring Sunny Deol and Dharmendra.