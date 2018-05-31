Race 3: How Shirtless Bobby Deol Shot In The Scorching Desert Heat "Luckily there was a Rolls-Royce parked over there. So, I used to run into it and sit over there with the AC on," said Bobby Deol

Team Race 3 's Abu Dhabi schedule was extremely intense, a new behind-the-scenes video, shared by the makers, is proof.director Remo D'Souza recently revealed that fifteen luxury cars were destroyed to make the explosions look real enough in the climax and now, the video provides the details of which cars were parked in thegarage and which ones were blown to pieces. Apart from prepping for all the action sequences, theactors also had to deal with the scorching heat in Abu Dhabi but Bobby Deol said he found a way out. Making an appearance in the video, the actor said he and Anil Kapoor would lodge themselves inside a Rolls-Royce parked nearby in between shots during outdoor shoots.Taking about shooting in extreme weather conditions, Mr Deol, who makes shirtless appearances in the film, said: "Luckily there was a Rolls-Royce parked over there. So, I used to run into it and sit over there with the AC on. Me and Anil were spending most of the time inside the Rolls-Royce." In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez can also be seen sitting inside the car while a bloody-faced Anil Kapoor is in the front seat - Bobby Deol is right beside him.Meanwhile, details about the climax ofincluded blowing up cars like Aston Martin, Maserati, Ferrari and Lamborghini, glimpses of all of which is in the BTS video. Teamalso filmed the climax sequence under military supervision.Watch the BTS video ofhere: Oh, talking about Bobby Deol going shirtless also reminds us how he was actually "auditioned" by Salman Khan for hisrole. Speaking to mid-day , this is what Bobby Deol had said: "One day, Salman called me and said, '?' I told him I am ready to do whatever he wants me to."Directed by Remo D'Souza,also stars Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Saleem and releases on June 15. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter