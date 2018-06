Salman Khan Adds Race 3 Viral Dialogue Zinger To This Pic With Dharmendra And Bobby Deol

Salman Khan posted this picture (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

No words @BeingSalmanKhan what better reply one could get then the best one itself... we love you for the human you are !!! #Race3#salmankhanourhero @ItsRaviD @PlanetSalmanpic.twitter.com/FYUmIsAMLq — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 21, 2018

"Our Dharmis our Dharmin this special case your Dharamtoo," is the caption of Salman Khan's recent Instagram post with veteran actor Dharmendra andco-star Bobby Deol. (Major LOL). Yes, this is what Salman has posted and, the picture, posted just an hour ago, is viral with more than 4 lakh likes. Salman has hilariously added Race 3 viral dialogue meme zinger in the caption of the picture. Remember his co-star Daisy Shah's dialogue in trailer - "our business is ours business and none of your business" - that had launched several memes? Take a look at the picture here. (Bobby Deol is Dharmendra's younger son).Earlier, Salman had given a cheeky reply on the same note to an unknown person asking him where he was going. "Our business is our business... none of your business," Salman said in a video, which trended a great deal.Of the incessant trolling, Salman Khan had told news agency IANS, "Those guys with one or two followers? That's trolling? Who's controlling that trolling , you know? No? How sad. When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn't trolling.", an action-thriller, is Salman Khan's Eid offing for this year. It releases in just two weeks - June 15. Besides Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saqib Saleem, co-star with Salman inDirected by Remo D'Souza, Salman Khan's movie is the third film in thefranchise. The previous twofilms featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead.