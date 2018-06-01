Salman Khan Adds Race 3 Viral Dialogue Zinger To This Pic With Dharmendra And Bobby Deol

"Our Dharmji is our Dharmji! Chalo in this special case your Dharamji too," is the caption of Salman Khan's recent Instagram post with veteran actor Dharmendra and Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol. (Major LOL). Yes, this is what Salman has posted and, the picture, posted just an hour ago, is viral with more than 4 lakh likes. Salman has hilariously added Race 3 viral dialogue meme zinger in the caption of the picture. Remember his co-star Daisy Shah's dialogue in trailer - "our business is ours business and none of your business" - that had launched several memes? Take a look at the picture here. (Bobby Deol is Dharmendra's younger son).
Earlier, Salman had given a cheeky reply on the same note to an unknown person asking him where he was going. "Our business is our business... none of your business," Salman said in a video, which trended a great deal.
No words @BeingSalmanKhan what better reply one could get then the best one itself... we love you for the human you are !!! #Race3#salmankhanourhero @ItsRaviD @PlanetSalmanpic.twitter.com/FYUmIsAMLq— Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 21, 2018
Of the incessant trolling, Salman Khan had told news agency IANS, "Those guys with one or two followers? That's trolling? Who's controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad. When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn't trolling."
CommentsRace 3, an action-thriller, is Salman Khan's Eid offing for this year. It releases in just two weeks - June 15. Besides Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saqib Saleem, co-star with Salman in Race 3.
Directed by Remo D'Souza, Salman Khan's movie is the third film in the Race franchise. The previous two Race films featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead.