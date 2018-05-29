Salman Khan Explains Why Race 3 Trailer Being Trolled Doesn't Count As Trolling

Salman Khan doesn't give two hoots about trolls and trolling. The memes on the trailer of his upcoming film Race 3 are never-ending but Salman Khan doesn't care as was evident from his conversation with reporters at the launch television show Dus Ka Dum, which he will host. "Those guys with one or two followers? That's trolling? Who's controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad. When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn't trolling," the 52-year-old actor was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. Several scenes and dialogues from Race 3 - primarily Daisy Shah's "our business is our business..." dialogue - have been used and reused for several comic comments online.
Highlights
- Who's controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad: Salman Khan
- Several memes were made on dialogues of Race 3
- Race 3 will release on June 15
Some celebrities and Team Race 3 also defended Daisy Shah's viral dialogue by inserting it in their conversations. A few days ago, Varun Dhawan was seen delivering the dialogue in a video posted by Race 3 director Remo D'Souza. However, the Internet was not impressed with the "Ghatiya promotion."
Before that, Salman Khan also invoked the dialogue when an unknown person on road asked the actor (seated in a car) where he was travelling to. Watch the video:
No words @BeingSalmanKhan what better reply one could get then the best one itself... we love you for the human you are !!! #Race3#salmankhanourhero @ItsRaviD @PlanetSalmanpic.twitter.com/FYUmIsAMLq— Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 21, 2018
Before Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez showed solidarity towards Daisy Shah and plugged a Being Human Clothing (owned by Salman Khan) promotion in the process. Here's what Jacqueline posted on her Instagram story:
Here are a few memes on Daisy's Shah's viral dialogue:
Paresh Rawal Rocked, Daisy Shah Shocked!#Race3MostViewedTrailerIn24Hrs#Race3Trailerpic.twitter.com/Nlh8ukBURi— The Timeliners (@the_timeliners) May 18, 2018
Daisy shah effect pic.twitter.com/BABguRkQJB— Raghav (@comedibanda) May 20, 2018
Please give Oscar to Daisy Shah for that dialogue— (@GautiCoverDrive) May 21, 2018
Race 3 is the reboot of the Race series, which featured Saif Ali Khan in lead role. Producer Ramesh Taurani revamped the entire cast of the film (retaining Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor, who play new characters). Actors Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala are also on team Race 3.
CommentsRace 3 releases on June 15.
(With inputs from IANS)