The Internet Thinks Daisy Shah's Viral Race 3 Dialogue Is None Of Varun Dhawan's Business

Varun Dhawan in a still from video Instagrammed by Remo D'Souze (courtesy remodsouza)

Highlights Varun just promoted Race 3 with the 'none of your business dialogue "Overacting ki dukaan spotted," read a comment "Worst dialogue delivery," added another

#noneofyourbusiness @varundvn #race3 A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on May 24, 2018 at 3:37am PDT

No words @BeingSalmanKhan what better reply one could get then the best one itself... we love you for the human you are !!! #Race3#salmankhanourhero@ItsRaviD@PlanetSalmanpic.twitter.com/FYUmIsAMLq — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 21, 2018

A screenshot of Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan joins the promotional duties of Race 3 and given how hilariously he does it, it is our business, your business and everybody's business but a section of the Internet is not really impressed. On Thursday,director Remo D'Souza Instagrammed a video of Varun, in which he can be seen delivering the viraldialogue originally said by Daisy Shah in the film's trailer. But, as we all know it's very difficult to impress the Internet, a part of which appeared to disapprove his dialogue delivery. "Ghatiya promotion," read a comment while another added: "Worst dialogue delivery". "This is me when I try Rajinikanth dialogues," said another user while Varun was also accused of "overacting."However, many from Remo D'Souza's Instafam also cheered for Varun's efforts. Watch how Varun Dhawan reacts when he was interrupted during a "conversation" with hisdirector.The trailer ofreleased on May 15 and inspired umpteen memes, courtesy daisy Shah's "Our business is our business... none of your business" dialogue. Daisy's co-stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez jumped to the actress' rescue plugging in the dialogue in promotional strategies. Here's how Salman did it.And this is what Jacqueline had uploaded on her Instagram story a while back.Salman Khan and Daisy Shah are co-starring for the second time after 2014'swhile Varun headlined the sequel of Salman's Salman has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist in, which also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. There's been a replacement at the director's corner as well with Remo D'Souza taking over from Abbas-Mastan, who helmed the previousfilms.releases on June 15.