The Internet Thinks Daisy Shah's Viral Race 3 Dialogue Is None Of Varun Dhawan's Business

Varun Dhawan joins the promotional duties of Race 3 and given how hilariously he does it, it is our business, your business and everybody's business but a section of the Internet is not really impressed. On Thursday, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza Instagrammed a video of Varun, in which he can be seen delivering the viral Race 3 dialogue originally said by Daisy Shah in the film's trailer. But, as we all know it's very difficult to impress the Internet, a part of which appeared to disapprove his dialogue delivery. "Ghatiya promotion," read a comment while another added: "Worst dialogue delivery". "This is me when I try Rajinikanth dialogues," said another user while Varun was also accused of "overacting."
Highlights
- Varun just promoted Race 3 with the 'none of your business dialogue
- "Overacting ki dukaan spotted," read a comment
- "Worst dialogue delivery," added another
However, many from Remo D'Souza's Instafam also cheered for Varun's efforts. Watch how Varun Dhawan reacts when he was interrupted during a "conversation" with his ABCD 2 director.
The trailer of Race 3 released on May 15 and inspired umpteen memes, courtesy daisy Shah's "Our business is our business... none of your business" dialogue. Daisy's co-stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez jumped to the actress' rescue plugging in the dialogue in promotional strategies. Here's how Salman did it.
No words @BeingSalmanKhan what better reply one could get then the best one itself... we love you for the human you are !!! #Race3#salmankhanourhero@ItsRaviD@PlanetSalmanpic.twitter.com/FYUmIsAMLq— Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 21, 2018
And this is what Jacqueline had uploaded on her Instagram story a while back.
Salman Khan and Daisy Shah are co-starring for the second time after 2014's Jai Ho while Varun headlined the sequel of Salman's Judwaa.
CommentsSalman has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist in Race 3, which also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. There's been a replacement at the director's corner as well with Remo D'Souza taking over from Abbas-Mastan, who helmed the previous Race films.
Race 3 releases on June 15.