Race 3 New Song Selfish: A Romantic Twist To Salman Khan, Jacqueline And Bobby Deol's Love Triangle

Shot in the picturesque landscapes of Ladakh, comes Salman Khan's second song from Race 3 - Selfish. The makers released the video of the second song, which tells you a little about the plot of the film as well. The song which features Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah, reveals a love triangle of sorts between the characters. The song is brimming with romantic sequences between the principle characters and the chemistry between the actors is something which is sure to draw your attention. The latest song is everything that you would want in a romantic song to be. You see a red saree clad Jacqueline dancing and romancing both Salman and Bobby Deol.
Makers have made the best use of the exquisite location and have produced a number worth the wait. Atif Aslam's soulful voice adds an extra edge to the song. Ravines, hilly terrains and icy locales have been used to add that extra romantic feel to the song.
We got a glimpse of what was in store after the teaser of the song was released on Thursday. Salman Khan had also shared the full audio of the song on his Twitter handle and let his fans enjoy the track before the video was released.
Watch Selfish from Race 3 here:
Earlier, Race 3 makers dropped the first song from the film Heeriye, a party number featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline. The peppy number has been well perceived by the audience and the number of views is proof. In a span of seven days, Heeriye has over 28 million views. Salman and Jacqueline make for an amazing dance duo but it is Jacqueline's pole-dancing skills that we are crushing over.
Race 3 is the third installment of the Race series, the first film of which was released in 2008. While the first two installments were helmed by Abbas-Mastan, Remo D'Souza has taken over as the director of the upcoming series.
CommentsThe film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 15. Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.
