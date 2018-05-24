Race 3: Salman Khan, First A Singer And Now A Selfish Lyricist

For Salman Khan, nothing is mission impossible. Wondering why? Well, the actor after singing for the Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty film Hero, is all set to make his debut as a lyricist in Race 3, IANS reports. The actor said he had composed "few thoughts" on paper in sync with the plot of the film and everyone on board happened to like it. After reading his composition, his team members decided to incorporate it as the lyrics of the song Selfish (which will be released soon). "While discussing the creative for the song, I penned down a few thoughts on paper in sync with the plot of the film, which is about the selfishness within the family," Salman Khan told IANS.
Salman Khan added that Race 3's music director Vishal Mehra was "extremely excited" about hearing the composition he had written down and told him that he would return with a tune for the same. "When Vishal Mishra heard it, he got extremely excited and said he will come back with a tune for the same. I said, 'But this is a part of a conversation and not lyrics," the 52-year-old actor said.
The soulful track has been sung by Atif Aslam, who had previously delivered numbers like Pehli Nazar and Beintehaan for the earlier installments of the Race franchise.
check this out .. #Selfish on @gaana : https://t.co/akQQPdSa5h— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 24, 2018
Announcing the new song on social media, actor Bobby Deol had tweeted: "Super excited for my first song in Race 3 with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Selfish releasing this Friday!"
Super excited for my first song in #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan and @Asli_Jacqueline! #Selfish releasing this Friday!— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) May 23, 2018
@itsaadee@IuliaVantur@VishalMMishra@remodsouza@RameshTaurani@SKFilmsOfficial@tipsofficial#Race3ThisEidpic.twitter.com/axu3oGjizr
The trailer of Race 3 was released a week ago and within the span, the clip has over 29 million views. Following the release of the trailer, the first song from the film featuring Salman and Jaqueline Fernandez Heeriye has over 26 million views in just six days.
Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 15. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.