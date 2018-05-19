Race 3 Song Heeriye Has The Internet's Blessings Unlike The Trailer Scenes and dialogues from the trailer of Race 3 were used in several memes

56 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3 song Heeriye. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights Heeriye video got over 5.1 million views in 18 hours The song is picturised on Jacqueline and Salman Race 3 releases on June 15 Race 3, it's the first song from Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, which the Internet can't stop talking about. Though the trailer (still trending on first position on YouTube) trended for its Heeriye is getting a far better response. With over 5.1 million views in 18 hours, Heeriye ranks third on YouTube's trending videos list. Hiriye, composed by Meet Brothers, has the Internet's blessings. "i loveeeeeeee this song," read one comment while another YouTuber wrote: "Already addicted." Heeriye begins with a throwback of sorts of Jacqueline's song Chandralekha and then Salman Khan takes over.



Watch Race 3's first song Heeriye:







Race 3 is the third installment in the Race film series, however, it's a reboot of the previous films with a new cast ensemble (Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor are exceptions) and new director Reo D'Souza. Salman Khan replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead while Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem joined the Race 3 family.



The trailer of Race 3 gave a glimpse of protagonist Sikander's world which is marred with conspiracies. Sikander's enemies are his closest ones which makes the game even more dangerous. At the







Race 3 opens in theatres on June 15.



After the trailer of, it's the first song from Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, which the Internet can't stop talking about. Though the trailer (still trending on first position on YouTube) trended for its meme-worthy dialogues and scenes, the songis getting a far better response. With over 5.1 million views in 18 hours,ranks third on YouTube's trending videos list., composed by Meet Brothers, has the Internet's blessings. "i loveeeeeeee this song," read one comment while another YouTuber wrote: "Already addicted."begins with a throwback of sorts of Jacqueline's songand then Salman Khan takes over.Watch's first songis the third installment in thefilm series, however, it's a reboot of the previous films with a new cast ensemble (Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor are exceptions) and new director Reo D'Souza. Salman Khan replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead while Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem joined thefamily.The trailer ofgave a glimpse of protagonist Sikander's world which is marred with conspiracies. Sikander's enemies are his closest ones which makes the game even more dangerous. At the event to launch the trailer of Race 3 , Salman Khan said he had initially rejected the film because he thought he wasn't fit for the role. "Then we all worked on the script and made necessary changes . The script was so brilliantly written, all the characters were etched out," said director Remo D'Souza.opens in theatres on June 15. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter