5 Things Salman Khan Said At Race 3 Trailer Launch Race 3: Salman Khan said, "Two years ago I heard the script. Ramesh Taurani kept insisting that I hear it again"

Salman Khan at Race 3 trailer launch in Mumbai

Mumbai: Highlights

Ramesh Taurani convinced Salman to be a part of Race 3 for two years
Salman added a little bit of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in Race 3
It's a different genre me for to do, needed a few changes: Salman

Race franchise and Salman Khan's first. Bollywood's Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) is known to entertain the media with his humour was at it once again. Here are five things Salman said about the film at the event but in his own style.



The trailer looks like the desi version of Fast and Furious, when asked about the high-octane action scenes in the trailer, Salman said, "We bought 16 cars in Abu Dhabi, and we thought when we come back we will share them. Now those are blown up and broken into pieces."



Salman Khan was not a part of the first two Race films. He joins the franchise from the third one. Before getting on board he thought it's not a genre that he fits in. " I didn't watch Race and Race 2. I didn't get the time. But I knew the format I wanted to change the format, so I added a little bit of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in it."







It took two years for producer Ramesh Taurani to convince Salman Khan to be a part of Race 3. "Two years ago I heard the script. Ramesh kept insisting that I hear it again. Race genre. But the writers worked on the script. I read it again and felt this is a fun film for me to do."



Race 3 worked out at the right time, but the same team was actually on board for another film that Salman was producing. "Yes, Remo, Jackie, Daisy and I were doing another film together, but that script was not ready. Then Race came to us, so I asked Remo if he wants to do Race, so we all agreed as a team. If this goes well then the same team can do the other film that we originally planned."



Salman said that at this stage of his career he wants to do a wholesome entertainer like they made back in the days. "Earlier films used to be like a musical-action bonanza. Music in those films was good, the action was good, the scale was big, and people used to enjoy and clap and then leave the theatre. I have never done a film like this. Films that Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra used to do in the past. Race 3 is that genre."



Race 3 releases on June 15.





