Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Defines One-Man Army. Nothing Is Mission Impossible For Him

A still from race 3 trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The Race 3 trailer finally arrived on Tuesday Race 3 trailer is action-packed three minutes Salman features in the major action sequences in the trailer

," begins the much-awaited trailer of salman Khan's The trailer arrived on Tuesday and arrived to keep us engaged for the good three minutes that the trailer runs for. The opening scene is highly reminiscent of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible adventures - Salman can be seen jumping off from the roof a high-rise with the disclaimer that: "." However, it will be wrong to say that Salman is the sole focus oftrailer, though it appears that his character Sikander is at the centre of all the drama and action in the movie.Thetrailer has allotted screen space to each actor from the ensemble cast - Anil Kapoor is seen as a business tycoon, who will do anything to save his portfolio. Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem play his children while Salman is the "blue eyed boy" in the family. Jacqueline Fernandez features in blockbuster action sequences and so does Bobby Deol , who appears to be Anil Kapoor's rival in business.The trailer picks up pace towards the end after Salman aka Sikander can be seen battling helicopters, cars, guns and bullets like a one-man-army. "," he says.Watch the trailer ofhere:Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan will not return to direct Race 3, which has made way for a new director - Remo D'Souza.is scheduled to hit screens on Eid this year.

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.