Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Defines One-Man Army. Nothing Is Mission Impossible For Him

"Yeh race, zindagi ka race hai. Kissi ki jaan leke hi khatam hoga," begins the much-awaited trailer of salman Khan's Race 3. The trailer arrived on Tuesday and arrived to keep us engaged for the good three minutes that the trailer runs for. The opening scene is highly reminiscent of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible adventures - Salman can be seen jumping off from the roof a high-rise with the disclaimer that: "Parivaar ke liye agar kissi jaan bhi leni pare toh bhi hum peeche nahi hatenge." However, it will be wrong to say that Salman is the sole focus of Race 3 trailer, though it appears that his character Sikander is at the centre of all the drama and action in the movie.
The Race 3 trailer has allotted screen space to each actor from the ensemble cast - Anil Kapoor is seen as a business tycoon, who will do anything to save his portfolio. Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem play his children while Salman is the "blue eyed boy" in the family. Jacqueline Fernandez features in blockbuster action sequences and so does Bobby Deol, who appears to be Anil Kapoor's rival in business.
The trailer picks up pace towards the end after Salman aka Sikander can be seen battling helicopters, cars, guns and bullets like a one-man-army. "Jiss race se mujhe nikalne ki baat kar rahe hai, who nahi jaante ki iss race ka sikander main hoon," he says.
Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan will not return to direct Race 3, which has made way for a new director - Remo D'Souza. Race 3 is scheduled to hit screens on Eid this year.
