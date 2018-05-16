Race 3 Trailer Inspires Endless Memes And Jokes. See The Best Ones

We compiled some of the best jokes on the Race 3 trailer for you:
Many noticed the similarities to The Fast and the Furious series
Salman Khan: "Race 3 ki script ready hai?"- Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 16, 2018
Scriptwriter: [kicks the Fast & Furious Collection 7 Disc Box Set under the table hurriedly] [scribbles 'family' on a piece of paper] "Haan bhai, bilkul ready hai"
Director : Race 3 sign kar lo bhai
Salman Khan : Scipt Kahan hai?
Director *takes out DVDs of all the Fast & Furious movies* : yeh rahi
Salman : done- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018
Some had these brilliant observations
In Race : Akshay Khanna dies.- Sonaliii (@NotYourWitch__) May 15, 2018
In Race 2 : Bipasha Basu dies.
In Race 3 : Logic dies.
Bhai ne Thums Up ki ad ke liye puri movie he bana di !!#Race3trailer- Ashish Bhusari (@aashishbhusari) May 15, 2018
Race 3 is like CSK - Sab buddhe but they are the Winners! #Race3Trailer- bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) May 15, 2018
Others used screenshots from the movie to make hilarious memes
#Race3Trailer explained. pic.twitter.com/YQvI4bUAfE- C (@iSRKsSoul) May 15, 2018
Race 3 promotion going way too far pic.twitter.com/dYceH4hNRk- Ojas Rohit's Warrior Korde (@Ojasism) May 15, 2018
#Race3Trailer#Race3- Tabish (@Tabish17499517) May 15, 2018
#Race3ThisEid#SalmanKhan
#KarnatakaVerdict#KarnatakaElections2018
The floor is doing movies with script. pic.twitter.com/Zr6PwajyNL
Race 3 Concluded.. pic.twitter.com/cSLMs5FWGg- Neeki (@imNeeki) May 15, 2018
*The floor is logical movies*- (@iRahullDubey) May 16, 2018CommentsSalman Khan: pic.twitter.com/jgX7gdLPSP
Race 3 will hit the theatres this Eid on June 15. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza, unlike the earlier movies in the Race series which were helmed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan.
Salman says that the movie is first-timer for him with a genre that includes everything. "Earlier, we used to have a 'musical action bonanza' which hasn't come in a while. A film with big scale music, emotion, action, youth kind, which you watch, whistle in the end and go back home happy. This is one of those films, which I've never done at all," IANS quoted Salman as saying.
