Race 3 Trailer Inspires Endless Memes And Jokes. See The Best Ones

The Race 3 trailer has led to hundreds of memes and jokes.

Salman Khan: "Race 3 ki script ready hai?"



Scriptwriter: [kicks the Fast & Furious Collection 7 Disc Box Set under the table hurriedly] [scribbles 'family' on a piece of paper] "Haan bhai, bilkul ready hai" - Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 16, 2018

Director : Race 3 sign kar lo bhai



Salman Khan : Scipt Kahan hai?



Director *takes out DVDs of all the Fast & Furious movies* : yeh rahi



Salman : done- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018

In Race : Akshay Khanna dies.



In Race 2 : Bipasha Basu dies.



In Race 3 : Logic dies. - Sonaliii (@NotYourWitch__) May 15, 2018

Bhai ne Thums Up ki ad ke liye puri movie he bana di !!#Race3trailer - Ashish Bhusari (@aashishbhusari) May 15, 2018

Race 3 is like CSK - Sab buddhe but they are the Winners! #Race3Trailer - bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) May 15, 2018

Race 3 promotion going way too far pic.twitter.com/dYceH4hNRk - Ojas Rohit's Warrior Korde (@Ojasism) May 15, 2018

In case you missed it, the Race 3 trailer dropped on Tuesday evening. The fantastic (and we mean fantastic like it's outside of the realm of possibility) trailer shows Salman Khan flying in a superhero costume, Salman Khan fighting villains, Salman Khan spouting heavy one-liners and Salman Khan using a...missile launcher? It also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah as various assorted gun-wielding, good-looking characters. Since the Race 3 trailer, filled as it is with these gems, was released yesterday, people on social media haven't stopped cracking jokes. (It helps that the 3-minute-long trailer was filled with numerous meme-worthy screengrabs).We compiled some of the best jokes on the Race 3 trailer for you:Many noticed the similarities to The Fast and the Furious seriesSome had these brilliant observationsOthers used screenshots from the movie to make hilarious memesRace 3 will hit the theatres this Eid on June 15. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza, unlike the earlier movies in the Race series which were helmed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan.Salman says that the movie is first-timer for him with a genre that includes everything. "Earlier, we used to have a 'musical action bonanza' which hasn't come in a while. A film with big scale music, emotion, action, youth kind, which you watch, whistle in the end and go back home happy. This is one of those films, which I've never done at all," IANS quoted Salman as saying.Click for more trending news

