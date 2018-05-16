Race 3 Trailer Inspires Endless Memes And Jokes. See The Best Ones

These tweets on the Race 3 trailer will make you laugh out loud

Offbeat | | Updated: May 16, 2018 13:08 IST
239 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Race 3 Trailer Inspires Endless Memes And Jokes. See The Best Ones

The Race 3 trailer has led to hundreds of memes and jokes.

In case you missed it, the Race 3 trailer dropped on Tuesday evening. The fantastic (and we mean fantastic like it's outside of the realm of possibility) trailer shows Salman Khan flying in a superhero costume, Salman Khan fighting villains, Salman Khan spouting heavy one-liners and Salman Khan using a...missile launcher? It also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah as various assorted gun-wielding, good-looking characters. Since the Race 3 trailer, filled as it is with these gems, was released yesterday, people on social media haven't stopped cracking jokes. (It helps that the 3-minute-long trailer was filled with numerous meme-worthy screengrabs).

We compiled some of the best jokes on the Race 3 trailer for you:

Many noticed the similarities to The Fast and the Furious series
 
Some had these brilliant observations
 
Others used screenshots from the movie to make hilarious memes
 
Race 3 will hit the theatres this Eid on June 15. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza, unlike the earlier movies in the Race series which were helmed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan.

Salman says that the movie is first-timer for him with a genre that includes everything. "Earlier, we used to have a 'musical action bonanza' which hasn't come in a while. A film with big scale music, emotion, action, youth kind, which you watch, whistle in the end and go back home happy. This is one of those films, which I've never done at all," IANS quoted Salman as saying.
 

Click for more trending news




For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

race 3race 3 trailerrace 3 jokes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................