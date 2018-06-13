Race 3 Actor Bobby Deol Says He's 'Here Because People Love Him' "I do not feel nervous. I have nothing to lose," said Bobby Deol on performing at IIFA in Bangkok

Share EMAIL PRINT Bobby Deol at the IIFA press conference in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Bobby Deol said he's here because people wish to see him His upcoming film is Race 3, releasing on June 15 'I consider my father as one of the most iconic actors,' said Bobby Deol Race 3, which hits screens on June 15, said that he's here because "people love" him and want to see him, reports news agency IANS. Speaking at the press conference for the 19th IIFA Awards, Bobby Deol said: "I am here because people love me and wish to see me." At the event Bobby Deol made it clear that it is the support of his fans and not the awards which matters to him the most. He cited his father Dharmendra's example, who never won a Best Actor award in his career spanning 58 years. "I consider my father (Dharmendra) as one of the most iconic and talented actors of our country, who has never been given a best actor award," IANS quoted him as saying. "My father received lot of love and appreciation from his fans and that is happening with my fans as well. So it does not matter," he added.



Bobby Deol will also perform at the award show in Bangkok. The actor will perform on stage after seven years. Is he jittery about his upcoming performance? The Soldier actor said: "No, not really. I do not feel nervous. I have nothing to lose, I lost out on a few years of not working and performing, so now I just want to do it."



In interviews during the promotion of Race 3, Race franchise and mentioned that Salman Khan motivated him to work on his physique. Salman Khan had introduced Bobby Deol as the "main man" while releasing the Race 3 poster.

Yash : The Main Man . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@thedeol@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YVLctpPQBf — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018



After the release of Race 3, Bobby Deol has Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se in pipeline which also features Dharmendra and Sunny Deol.



(With IANS inputs)



