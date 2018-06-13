Race 3: Salman Khan And Bobby Deol Get Best Wishes From Dharmendra With These Throwback Pics

Highlights
Salman and Dharmendra shared screen-space in films such as Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Tell Me O Khuda. Take a look at the posts shared by Dharmendra:
My God bless you with BEST OF THE BEST in life!! pic.twitter.com/WtPexRPQob— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 12, 2018
This WARMTH is so much in the air , nazar na lage !! Love you Salman , great luck for RACE3!!! pic.twitter.com/E0Q1zVi0Ou— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018
In promotional interviews for Race 3, Bobby Deol has always credited his co-star Salman Khan for reviving his career. In a recent interview to NDTV, Bobby Deol also opened up about his low phase and shared how Salman helped him overcome it. "I met Salman one year ago, and he told me everyone has low and high phases. He said when he had a bad period he climbed on to my brother's back and Sanjay Dutt's back. That's when I told him, 'let me climb on to your back for support," Bobby Deol said in the interview.
Bobby Deol, who was last seen in Poster Boys in 2017, underwent a massive physical transformation for his role in the latest instalment in the Race franchise. Earlier, the actor had mentioned that it was Salman who had motivated him to work on his physique and shared a picture of his transformed self. Take a look at what he has shared on his Twitter handle:
When the hard work starts to show!! Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for the motivation .. #Race3@RameshTaurani@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/hBpYrSgluQ— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 27, 2017
Salman Khan had introduced him as the "main man" while releasing the Race 3 poster, featuring Bobby Deol. An overwhelmed Bobby responded to the tweet and wrote: "When Sikander (Salman Khan's character's name) calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi."
Yash : The Main Man . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@thedeol@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YVLctpPQBf— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
When Sikander calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEidhttps://t.co/d486C0SvhG— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) March 21, 2018
YPD PHIR SE !!! pic.twitter.com/kMt2bBxRVa— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018
Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and also stars Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.