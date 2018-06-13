Race 3: Salman Khan And Bobby Deol Get Best Wishes From Dharmendra With These Throwback Pics

Dharmendra tweeted this old photo of Salman Khan (Courtesy aapkadharam)

Highlights Dharmendra wished for "thundering success" for Salman's Race 3 "Bless you for your love," Dharmendra tweeted "My God bless you with best of the best in life!" he wrote for Bobby Deol

My God bless you with BEST OF THE BEST in life!! pic.twitter.com/WtPexRPQob — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 12, 2018

My God bless you with BEST OF THE BEST in life!! pic.twitter.com/WtPexRPQob — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 12, 2018

This WARMTH is so much in the air , nazar na lage !! Love you Salman , great luck for RACE3!!! pic.twitter.com/E0Q1zVi0Ou — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018

When Sikander calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEidhttps://t.co/d486C0SvhG — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) March 21, 2018

YPD PHIR SE !!! pic.twitter.com/kMt2bBxRVa — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018