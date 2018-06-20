'If Race 3 Was Too Bad It Wouldn't Have Worked At The Box Office,' Bobby Deol Explains

Highlights
Bobby Deol also expressed his desire to be part of Race's fourth installment (if there is any) and said he wants to continue "doing more films" in the future. "The entire team of Race 3 is really happy because the film is doing good business at the box office... What else do we want? I hope I will continue doing more films and people will appreciate my work in the same manner. I hope I am part of Race 4 as well," the 49-year-old actor added.
Bobby Deol underwent a massive physical transformation for his role in the latest installment in the Race franchise and mentioned that Salman Khan motivated him to work on his physique. It appears that Salman was the one to take his first audition (of sorts) and all he needed was an answer to this question: "Shirt utarega?" Speaking to mid-day, this is what Bobby Deol said: "One day, Salman called me and said, Mamu, shirt utarega? I told him I am ready to do whatever he wants me to."
Race 3 is Salman's fourth film to earn Rs. 100 crore in three days, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai and the action-thriller has also made it to top five opening weekend list of 2018.
And #Race3 scores a CENTURY... Crosses 100cr... Fourth Salman starrer to collect Rs 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: Rs 106.47 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat Rs 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Race3 Rs 106.47 cr
3. #Baaghi2 Rs 73.10 cr
4. #Raid Rs 41.01 cr
5. #PadMan Rs 40.05 cr
India biz.
Race 3 also stars stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.
