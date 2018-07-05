'Overshadowed' In Salman Khan's Race 3? Bobby Deol Had No Such Fear

Bobby Deol and Salman Khan in a still from Race 3 (courtesy YouTube)

Bobby Deol, who had previously opened up about Salman Khan being the saviour during the "low phase" of his career, spoke about the possible side-effects of starring in a film with an ensemble cast headlined by the 52-year-old superstar, reports news agency IANS. Bobby Deol was asked if there was an innate sense of insecurities about being "overshadowed" in Race 3, when he said: "I don't think I had any kind of fear because I had nothing to lose." Poster Boys was Bobby Deol's last film before Race 3 and his previous releases include movies such as Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Players, all of which turned out to be box office duds. On the contrary, Race 3 proved to be a case of box office redemption for Bobby Deol - the film made over Rs 200 crores worldwide.



"Being a part of a film after four years with this big project would have only made me gain things... I only gained from this film. I never feared about getting overshadowed," Bobby Deol added. The actor also told IANS that Salman had full faith in him "and gave me an opportunity and a great role in the film."



Bobby Deol, who was a star in the Nineties with hit films such as Barsaat and Soldier, has addressed the rough patch he went through in several interviews - he confessed about being subjected to self-pitying and resorting to alcoholism. In an interview with NDTV, he mentioned how Salman became the driving force for him to stay motivated towards a positive lifestyle: "I am trying to be positive in my life and trying to work hard and get myself to look the best I can. I met Salman one year ago, and he told me everyone has low and high phases. He said when he had a bad period he climbed on to my brother's back and Sanjay Dutt's back."



"That's when I told him, 'let me climb on to your back for support.' He remembered that, and since he wishes the best for me, he offered me this role over the phone. I was thrilled and I'm ready to work as hard as required," he added.



