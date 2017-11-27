Bobby Deol's Race 3 Makeover Is Breaking The Internet. Thanks, Salman Khan

Highlights
- The entire team of Race 3 has been revamped by producers
- Salman Khan plays the lead role in Race 3
- Bobby Deol was last seen in Poster Boys
Take a look at Bobby Deol's fabulous transformation:
Some reaction tweets:
When the hard work starts to show!! Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for the motivation .. #Race3@RameshTaurani@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/hBpYrSgluQ— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 27, 2017
Masterjeeeeee kya baat hai. Jiyo.— Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) November 27, 2017
Fantastic !— Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) November 27, 2017
Bob smacked!— Aadarsh Balakrishna (@AadarshBKrishna) November 27, 2017
both Bhai and Paaji in Six Pack Avatar....— TigerZindaHain (@bornsalmania) November 27, 2017
OMG!!!! keep it up @thedeol having goosebumps seeing u in this avatar..lovely!!— Parrvez Sadeo (@ParrvezSadeo) November 27, 2017
Here's the aforementioned picture from Race 3 promotion on Bigg Boss 11. Although the entire team was present on sets, only director Remo D'Souza and actress Jacqueline Fernandez interacted with the contestants inside the house.
The cast of #Race3 coming to you this Sunday on #BigBoss11 with @beingsalmankhan@Asli_Jacqueline@ShahDaisy25@Saqibsaleem@remodsouza@RameshTaurani@tipsofficial#Eid2018 release pic.twitter.com/pJV603bqIq— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 25, 2017
.@Asli_Jacqueline & @remodsouza visit the #BB11 House. Keep watching to find out what awaits them! #WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/W0oDoZQt14— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2017
.@Asli_Jacqueline & @remodsouza have a fun activity planned for the housemates. Watch all the fun only on #WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/Vd8Q6ko4LE— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2017
Race 3 is expected to be completely different from the previous two Race films, which featured Saif Ali Khan in lead role. In the third film, not only Salman Khan took over from Saif but also, Remo took over from director duo Abbas-Mustan. Apparently, producer Ramesh S Taurani has planned a complete makeover for the series. None of the former cast (Anil Kapoor included) returns to the new film, which also feature Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Pooja Hegde. Race 3 is also co-produced by Salman Khan Films.
As of now, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is expected to hit the screens on December 22.