Bobby Deol's Race 3 Makeover Is Breaking The Internet. Thanks, Salman Khan

Bobby Deol has been working hard to prepare for his part in Race 3

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 27, 2017 19:48 IST
Bobby Deol for Race 3. (Image courtesy: Bobby Deol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The entire team of Race 3 has been revamped by producers
  2. Salman Khan plays the lead role in Race 3
  3. Bobby Deol was last seen in Poster Boys
Bobby Deol's just got a makeover, thanks to his Race 3 co-star Salman Khan. The Soldier actor shared his picture which shows the "hard work" he's put in transforming for the role in Race 3, thanks to Salman Khan's motivation. Bobby Deol's new look has got a thumbs up from fans and celebs. On Twitter, Bobby's photo has over 3.1k likes and on Instagram, the picture has 22k likes. Race 3 went on floors earlier this month and recently, the cast and crew of the film reached the sets of Bigg Boss 11 (which Salman hosts) to promote the film.

Take a look at Bobby Deol's fabulous transformation:
  Some reaction tweets:
 
 
 
 
 

Here's the aforementioned picture from Race 3 promotion on Bigg Boss 11. Although the entire team was present on sets, only director Remo D'Souza and actress Jacqueline Fernandez interacted with the contestants inside the house.
 
 
 

Race 3 is expected to be completely different from the previous two Race films, which featured Saif Ali Khan in lead role. In the third film, not only Salman Khan took over from Saif but also, Remo took over from director duo Abbas-Mustan. Apparently, producer Ramesh S Taurani has planned a complete makeover for the series. None of the former cast (Anil Kapoor included) returns to the new film, which also feature Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Pooja Hegde. Race 3 is also co-produced by Salman Khan Films.

As of now, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is expected to hit the screens on December 22.

