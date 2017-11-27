Bobby Deol's Race 3 Makeover Is Breaking The Internet. Thanks, Salman Khan

Highlights The entire team of Race 3 has been revamped by producers Salman Khan plays the lead role in Race 3 Bobby Deol was last seen in Poster Boys

Masterjeeeeee kya baat hai. Jiyo. — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) November 27, 2017

Fantastic ! — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) November 27, 2017

Bob smacked! — Aadarsh Balakrishna (@AadarshBKrishna) November 27, 2017

both Bhai and Paaji in Six Pack Avatar....

#Race3 — TigerZindaHain (@bornsalmania) November 27, 2017

OMG!!!! keep it up @thedeol having goosebumps seeing u in this avatar..lovely!! — Parrvez Sadeo (@ParrvezSadeo) November 27, 2017

.@Asli_Jacqueline & @remodsouza have a fun activity planned for the housemates. Watch all the fun only on #WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/Vd8Q6ko4LE — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2017