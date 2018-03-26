Salman Khan Ropes In Race 3 Stars (Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor And Others) For Family Poster

"Aur yeh hai the Race 3 family. Let the race begin," tweeted Salman Khan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 26, 2018 09:25 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Salman Khan Ropes In Race 3 Stars (Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor And Others) For Family Poster

Salman Khan introduced his Race 3 family (courtesy BeingSalmanKhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman Khan introduced the 'Race 3 family' with a new poster
  2. "Aur yeh hai the Race 3 family," tweeted Salman
  3. "All set to make your hearts race," tweeted Jacqueline
Salman Khan, who was busy introducing his Race 3 co-stars so far, roped in all of them for a "family" photo and shared it on Sunday night. Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor - both of who have featured in films of the Race franchise before - have been joined by the new additions namely Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah in the new poster. "Aur yeh hai the Race 3 family. Let the race begin," tweeted the Dabangg actor, who is making his debut with the Race franchise this year. "Meet the Race 3 family. All set to make your hearts race," tweeted Jacqueline, who has co-starred with Salman in Kick.

Apart from the ensemble cast, the Race 3 poster also has an interesting punchline, which says: "You don't need enemies when you have a family."
 

In the days leading up to the release of the main poster, Salman Khan was preoccupied introducing each character on social media. He presented boss man Anil Kapoor aka Shamsher like this:
 

For Jacqueline, Salman Khan said: "Jessica: Raw power."
 

Bobby Deol is the 'main man' Yash.
 

"Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode," is what he wrote for Daisy Shah.
 

Meet Saqib Saleem as the "angry young man" Suraj.
 

Comments
Meanwhile, "bad is an understatement" for Freddy Daruwala, who plays an antagonist named Rana.
 

Not just for the ensemble cast but Race 3 is being eagerly looked forward to because of the reshuffling of cast - Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist. Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan will not return to direct Race 3, which has made way for a new director - Remo D'Souza. Race 3 is scheduled to hit screens on Eid this year.
 

Trending

salman khanrace 3 poster

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................