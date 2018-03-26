Salman Khan Ropes In Race 3 Stars (Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor And Others) For Family Poster

Highlights
- Salman Khan introduced the 'Race 3 family' with a new poster
- "Aur yeh hai the Race 3 family," tweeted Salman
- "All set to make your hearts race," tweeted Jacqueline
Apart from the ensemble cast, the Race 3 poster also has an interesting punchline, which says: "You don't need enemies when you have a family."
Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family . Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid@SKFilmsOfficial@tipsofficial@RameshTaurani@remodsouza@AnilKapoor@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@Saqibsaleem@ShahDaisy25@Freddydaruwalapic.twitter.com/Qj3PbkETHe— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 25, 2018
In the days leading up to the release of the main poster, Salman Khan was preoccupied introducing each character on social media. He presented boss man Anil Kapoor aka Shamsher like this:
Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@AnilKapoor@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/F11soxP2uI— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 25, 2018
For Jacqueline, Salman Khan said: "Jessica: Raw power."
Jessica: Raw power . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@Asli_Jacqueline@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YwxSN78QYm— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 20, 2018
Bobby Deol is the 'main man' Yash.
Yash : The Main Man . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@thedeol@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YVLctpPQBf— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
"Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode," is what he wrote for Daisy Shah.
Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@ShahDaisy25@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/s4JGULx56J— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2018
Meet Saqib Saleem as the "angry young man" Suraj.
Suraj: the angry young man . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@Saqibsaleem@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/OebXXRnALr— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 23, 2018
Rana: Bad is an understatement . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@Freddydaruwala@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/8u22LtW2BQ— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2018
Not just for the ensemble cast but Race 3 is being eagerly looked forward to because of the reshuffling of cast - Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist. Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan will not return to direct Race 3, which has made way for a new director - Remo D'Souza. Race 3 is scheduled to hit screens on Eid this year.