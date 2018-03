Salman Khan Ropes In Race 3 Stars (Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor And Others) For Family Poster

Highlights Salman Khan introduced the 'Race 3 family' with a new poster "Aur yeh hai the Race 3 family," tweeted Salman "All set to make your hearts race," tweeted Jacqueline

Salman Khan, who was busy introducing his Race 3 co-stars so far , roped in all of them for a "family" photo and shared it on Sunday night. Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor - both of who have featured in films of thefranchise before - have been joined by the new additions namely Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah in the new poster. "Aur yeh hai the Race 3 family. Let the race begin," tweeted theactor, who is making his debut with thefranchise this year. "Meet the Race 3 family. All set to make your hearts race," tweeted Jacqueline, who has co-starred with Salman inApart from the ensemble cast, theposter also has an interesting punchline, which says: "You don't need enemies when you have a family."In the days leading up to the release of the main poster, Salman Khan was preoccupied introducing each character on social media. He presented boss man Anil Kapoor aka Shamsher like this For Jacqueline, Salman Khan said: "Jessica: Raw power."Bobby Deol is the 'main man' Yash."Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode," is what he wrote for Daisy Shah.Meet Saqib Saleem as the "angry young man" Suraj. Meanwhile, "bad is an understatement" for Freddy Daruwala, who plays an antagonist named Rana.Not just for the ensemble cast butis being eagerly looked forward to because of the reshuffling of cast - Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist. Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan will not return to direct, which has made way for a new director - Remo D'Souza.is scheduled to hit screens on Eid this year.