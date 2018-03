Race 3: Salman Khan Presents Saqib Saleem As 'The Angry Young Man'

Highlights Salman Khan shared Saqib Saleem's first look from Race 3 'Suraj: the angry young man,' he wrote 'Suraj: the angry young man,' he wrote

Thecast has an "angry young man" on the list - it's Saqib Saleem, who plays Suraj in the movie. Salman Khan, who makes his debut in theseries of films with the third part, introduced his co-star on Friday and this is what he wrote: "Suraj: the angry young man." Saqib Saleem totally agreed with the superstar's review of his character and added: "As fiery as the sun,!" Just like the previous installments in thefranchise, the third part also comes with an ensemble cast but with new inclusions and only a couple offranchise regulars returning. More on that later but first, presenting the first look of Saqib Saleem fromIn, Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist while Anil Kapoor returns with his signaturecharacter. "Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck," Saif had earlier told news agency PTI. Salman plays the role of Sikander , who is "selfless over selfish." Jacqueline, who joined the franchise in the second part, will be seen as the feisty Jessica , a raw agent. Wait, there's more. Bobby Deol is the "main man Yash" said Salman, who introduced hisfirst look earlier this week. Daisy Shah also joins the stellar cast: "Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode," Salman introduced her on Thursday. This is how theKhan teased us with thelogo:Not just the cast buthas also made way for a new director - Remo D'Souza will helm the third part while the first two films were directed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan.is scheduled to hit screens on Eid this year.