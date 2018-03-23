Race 3: Salman Khan Presents Saqib Saleem As 'The Angry Young Man'

Highlights
- Salman Khan shared Saqib Saleem's first look from Race 3
- 'Suraj: the angry young man,' he wrote
Suraj: the angry young man . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@Saqibsaleem@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/OebXXRnALr— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 23, 2018
As fiery as the sun, Suraj hoon mai get ready to burn. #Suraj!! #Race3#Race3ThisEidhttps://t.co/6fKFmyxndy— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) March 23, 2018
In Race 3, Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist while Anil Kapoor returns with his signature Race character. "Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck," Saif had earlier told news agency PTI.
Salman plays the role of Sikander, who is "selfless over selfish." Jacqueline, who joined the franchise in the second part, will be seen as the feisty Jessica, a raw agent. Wait, there's more. Bobby Deol is the "main man Yash" said Salman, who introduced his Race 3 first look earlier this week. Daisy Shah also joins the stellar cast: "Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode," Salman introduced her on Thursday.
Yash : The Main Man . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@thedeol@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YVLctpPQBf— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/FAP4FAQkoc— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2018
Jessica: Raw power . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@Asli_Jacqueline@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YwxSN78QYm— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 20, 2018
Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@ShahDaisy25@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/s4JGULx56J— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2018
3 months to go ... #Race3#Race3ThisEid@SKFilmsOfficial@tipsofficial@RameshTaurani@remodsouza@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@AnilKapoor@Saqibsaleem@ShahDaisy25pic.twitter.com/2kB2FYwjbY— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2018
Not just the cast but Race 3 has also made way for a new director - Remo D'Souza will helm the third part while the first two films were directed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan. Race 3 is scheduled to hit screens on Eid this year.