Race 3: Meet Salman Khan As Sikander. He's 'Selfless Over Selfish'

Highlights "Mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish," wrote Salman Last week, he had released the logo of Race 3 Race 3 releases this Eid

Finally, here's Salman Khan's much-awaited look from his upcoming film. Salman unveiledposter on Monday afternoon on social media and captioned it as, "Sikander. Selfless over selfish #Race3ThisEid." The poster features Salman Khan in a black shirt, trouser and he holds a gun in hand. Just last week, the 52-year-old superstar had teased us with Race 3 logo and a teaser of sorts . The teaser began with Salman saying, "On your marks... get set... ready... go...!"arrives this Eid (June 15). Take a look at the poster ofExcited much?Here's the logo ofThis is the first time Salman Khan will star in afilm, previously headlined by Saif Ali Khan. Anil Kapoor, who was a part ofand, also features in Salman's film. Jacqueline Fernandez is also a part of the third installment . "The entire team (of) is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film," Jacqueline earlier told news agency IANS. Salman and Jacqueline have co-starred in 2014 film Race 3 went on floors last November. Salman had shared a still from the film earlier.Remo D'Souza directs the third part. Director duo Abbas-Mustan had directed the previousfilms. Meanwhile, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol also form the cast.will be Salman Khan's first film after. Ready for Salman Khan's