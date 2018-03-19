Race 3: Meet Salman Khan As Sikander. He's 'Selfless Over Selfish'

Finally, here's Salman Khan's much-awaited look from his upcoming film Race 3. Salman unveiled Race 3 poster on Monday afternoon on social media and captioned it as, "Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish #Race3ThisEid." The poster features Salman Khan in a black shirt, trouser and he holds a gun in hand. Just last week, the 52-year-old superstar had teased us with Race 3 logo and a teaser of sorts. The teaser began with Salman saying, "On your marks... get set... ready... go...!" Race 3 arrives this Eid (June 15). Take a look at the poster of Race 3.
Excited much?
Here's the logo of Race 3.
This is the first time Salman Khan will star in a Race film, previously headlined by Saif Ali Khan. Anil Kapoor, who was a part of Race and Race 2, also features in Salman's film. Jacqueline Fernandez is also a part of the third installment. "The entire team (of Race 3) is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film," Jacqueline earlier told news agency IANS. Salman and Jacqueline have co-starred in 2014 film Kick.
Race 3 went on floors last November. Salman had shared a still from the film earlier.
Remo D'Souza directs the third part. Director duo Abbas-Mustan had directed the previous Race films.
Race 3 will be Salman Khan's first film after Tiger Zinda Hai. Ready for Salman Khan's Race 3?