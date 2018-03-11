Salman Khan's Race 3: How Is Jacqueline Fernandez Prepping For Action Sequences Salman Khan's Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez is learning martial arts to shoot the action sequences

Share EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at an event in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights She is focusing towards kicking and punching Race 3 is currently being shot in Abu Dhabi It is Jacqueline's second film with Salman Race 3 is currently being shot in Abu Dhabi, director Remo D'Souza posted an update some hours ago. It is the third film in Race franchise. "Jacqueline is someone who has an athletic body type, so she does not require any special regime to tone up herself. However, as a requirement to her character, she is undergoing extensive (Mixed Martial Arts) MMA training, focusing towards kicking and punching. The action sequences that Jacqueline has to perform are very demanding. They require application of the right techniques. As she has never performed hand-to-hand combat or martial arts before, getting the style and techniques right is our only focus," the actress' fitness trainer Kuldeep Sashi told IANS.



Abu Dhabi will be the last schedule of the film, which is expected to hit the screens in Eid 2018.

#last lap #AbuDhabi#race3#eid2018pic.twitter.com/8CBO2FAdhZ — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) March 11, 2018



The previous Race films have been directed by Abbas Mustan and starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Salman has replace Saif in the third part. The first Race film released in 2008 while the second part hit the screens in 2013. Jacqueline was a part of Race 2 as well. "The entire team (of Race 3) is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film," she earlier told IANS. Jacqueline has earlier co-starred with Salman in Kick.



Race 3 also stars Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol.



(With inputs from IANS)



Salman Khan's Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez is learning martial arts to shoot the action sequences in the upcoming film, reports news agency IANS.is currently being shot in Abu Dhabi, director Remo D'Souza posted an update some hours ago. It is the third film infranchise. "Jacqueline is someone who has an athletic body type, so she does not require any special regime to tone up herself. However, as a requirement to her character, she is undergoing extensive (Mixed Martial Arts) MMA training, focusing towards kicking and punching. The action sequences that Jacqueline has to perform are very demanding. They require application of the right techniques. As she has never performed hand-to-hand combat or martial arts before, getting the style and techniques right is our only focus," the actress' fitness trainer Kuldeep Sashi told IANS.Abu Dhabi will be the last schedule of the film, which is expected to hit the screens in Eid 2018.The previousfilms have been directed by Abbas Mustan and starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Salman has replace Saif in the third part. The firstfilm released in 2008 while the second part hit the screens in 2013. Jacqueline was a part ofas well. "The entire team (of) is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film," she earlier told IANS. Jacqueline has earlier co-starred with Salman inalso stars Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol.(With inputs from IANS)