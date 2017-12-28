Salman Khan's Race 3 To Retain This Part Of Series Jacqueline Fernandez: "We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film"

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in Race 3. (Image courtesy: Salman Khan) New Delhi: Highlights Jacqueline says the team is 'psyched' about the plot twists Pooja Hegde and Daisy Shah also star in Race 3 Remo D'Souza directs race 3 Race 3 - the twists and turns. Speaking to news agency IANS, Jacqueline said: "The entire team (of Race 3) is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film." The previous Race films, which have been directed by Abbas Mustan, have been known for their mind-boggling plot twists, which kept the audience at the edge of their seats. Looks like one can expect the same from Race 3, which features Salman Khan in lead role.



Jacqueline Fernandez has featured in several franchises such as Housefull, Judwaa, Murder and now, Race. Of working in film franchises, she told IANS: "It has been crazy. From Housefull, Race to Judwaa... There have been so many franchises that there have been. I really connect with it. It is also very cool to continue being a part of a franchise... It feels really good."



The team of Race 3 has all new faces and even the director. Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead while Pooja Hegde and Daisy Shah also co-star in the film.



But for Jacqueline, it's a reunion of sorts. Remo directed her in A Flying Jatt while she made Kick with Salman. "I am kind of getting together again with Remo D'Souza and Ramesh Taurani. There are so many familiar faces, and so it's great," she told IANS.



(With inputs from IANS)



