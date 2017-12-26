Anil Kapoor And Salman Khan's Jhakaas Birthday On The Sets Of Race 3

The makers of Race 3 had many reasons to celebrate this Christmas. The team of the film not only enjoyed Christmas festivities but also celebrated our favourite stars Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan's birthday on the sets. The team threw a mini party for Anil Kapoor, who celebrated his 61st birthday on December 24 and Salman Khan, who is all set to blow out 52 candles on December 27. The Race 3 team was also in high spirits owing to the tremendous success of Salman Khan's latest release Tiger Zinda Hai, which is already a super hit. Anil Kapoor also posted a picture on social media, in which he can be seen sharing birthday cake with co-star Salman Khan.
"Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring?! My Birthday was made extra special by the @SKFonline & @tipsofficial teams! Thank you all for your love and wishes," tweets Anil Kapoor.
Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring?! My Birthday was made extra special by the @SKFonline & @tipsofficial teams! Thank you all for your love & wishes! pic.twitter.com/R246bYoYpM— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 26, 2017
Recently, Salman welcomed his Race 3 co-star Anil Kapoor in style on social media. He shared a picture of himself with Mr Kapoor and producer Ramesh Taurani:
" Inke aane se Race 3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakaas," tweeted Salman.
Inke Aane se Race3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas @AnilKapoor@RameshTaurani#Race3pic.twitter.com/tPA5hxsBuK— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 8, 2017
Anil Kapoor played the role private detective Robert D'Costa in the previous two films of the Race series while Salman Khan is the new addition to the Race franchise.
Directed by Remo D'Souza - Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Pooja Hegde. The film went on floors in November and it is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2018.
Salman's latest film Tiger Zinda Hai released on December 22 and opened to an overwhelming response by the audience. The film has already made over Rs. 100 crore. The film is a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif. As for Anil Kapoor, the actor is currently filming Fanne Khan, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.