Salman Khan Teases Us With Race 3 Logo. 'Get Set Go...'

.... and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

Salman Khan drove away all our mid-week blues as he shared the first ever logo ofon Thursday. Salman also confirmed thatwill arrive in theatres on Eid this year. Yay! "3 months to go," wrote the 52-year-old actor. Thelogo was shared with a teaser of sorts, which also features (sort of) Salman Khan. The teaser begins with the actor saying "On your marks... Get set... ready... go...!" This is the first time Salman Khan will star in amovie and joining him on the cast are Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist. Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are the onlyregulars who are returning to the third installment in the franchise. Race 3 went on floors in November 2017 and we can't wait for theto begin. This is what Salman Khan shared. Director duo Abbas-Mustan, who helmed the previous Race films , have made way for Remo D'Souza to direct the third part. There's not just been one replacement in theteam but Salman has also taken the lead instead of Saif Ali Khan, who played the protagonist in the two previous movies. Meanwhile, expect surprises in plenty, said Jacqueline Fernandez: "The entire team (of Race 3) is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film," IANS quoted her as saying. Race 3 will be Salman Khan's first film afterwhile Jacqueline was last seen in. Are you ready towith Salman Khan this Eid? You better be.