Salman Khan Teases Us With Race 3 Logo. 'Get Set Go...'

Salman Khan drove away all our mid-week blues as he shared the first ever logo of Race 3 on Thursday. Salman also confirmed that Race 3 will arrive in theatres on Eid this year. Yay! "3 months to go," wrote the 52-year-old actor. The Race 3 logo was shared with a teaser of sorts, which also features (sort of) Salman Khan. The teaser begins with the actor saying "On your marks... Get set... ready... go...!" This is the first time Salman Khan will star in a Race movie and joining him on the cast are Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist. Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are the only Race regulars who are returning to the third installment in the franchise.
Race 3 went on floors in November 2017 and we can't wait for the Race to begin. This is what Salman Khan shared.
3 months to go ... #Race3#Race3ThisEid@SKFilmsOfficial@tipsofficial@RameshTaurani@remodsouza@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@AnilKapoor@Saqibsaleem@ShahDaisy25pic.twitter.com/2kB2FYwjbY— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2018
helmed the previous Race films, have made way for Remo D'Souza to direct the third part. There's not just been one replacement in the Race 3 team but Salman has also taken the lead instead of Saif Ali Khan, who played the protagonist in the two previous movies. Meanwhile, expect surprises in plenty, said Jacqueline Fernandez: "The entire team (of Race 3) is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film," IANS quoted her as saying.
.... and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017
Race 3 will be Salman Khan's first film after Tiger Zinda Hai while Jacqueline was last seen in Judwaa 2. Are you ready to Race with Salman Khan this Eid? You better be.