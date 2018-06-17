On Father's Day, Ranbir Kapoor Shares 'Awkward Teenager Moment' With Real Dad Rishi Kapoor And 'Jaddu Ki Jhappi' With Reel Dad

Highlights
Sanju is a father-son story for all ages. Presenting the #JaaduKiJhappi on occasion of Father's Day: Don't forget to tune in when Ranbir goes LIVE on our handle at 12PM.#Sanju@RajkumarHirani@VVCFilms#RajkumarHiraniFilmspic.twitter.com/oCFCBENLpj— Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
Next, Ranbir Kapoor tweeted this throwback picture of himself and Rishi Kapoor and captioned it: "Awkward teenager moment with papa."
Awkward teenager moment with papa #JaaduKiJhappi@chintskap#RanbirKapoorpic.twitter.com/gS8Q4zCQoE— Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
After sharing these pictures, Ranbir engaged with his fans in a Q&A session on Twitter. He was asked about Sanju, as it generates curiosity among fans of both Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. A fan asked Ranbir if there were any of Sanjay Dutt's old songs recreated in the film and the Barfi! actor replied in affirmative. He was also asked about the most difficult part of playing Sanjay Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film.
His reply was:
The biggest challenge of playing @duttsanjay was to believe that I could do it. He hasn't seen it yet, but I am looking forward to his reaction #JaaduKiJhappihttps://t.co/O2wHf3MvsY— Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Vicy Kaushal. Sanju will open in theatres in June 29.