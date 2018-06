On Father's Day, Ranbir Kapoor Shares 'Awkward Teenager Moment' With Real Dad Rishi Kapoor And 'Jaddu Ki Jhappi' With Reel Dad

Ranbir Kapoor's throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Sanju is a father-son story for all ages. Presenting the #JaaduKiJhappi on occasion of Father's Day: Don't forget to tune in when Ranbir goes LIVE on our handle at 12PM.#Sanju@RajkumarHirani@VVCFilms#RajkumarHiraniFilmspic.twitter.com/oCFCBENLpj — Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018

The biggest challenge of playing @duttsanjay was to believe that I could do it. He hasn't seen it yet, but I am looking forward to his reaction #JaaduKiJhappihttps://t.co/O2wHf3MvsY — Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor took over Fox Star Hindi's (the producers of his upcoming film) verified Twitter handle on Father's Day on Sunday and tweeted two awesome pictures - one with his real dad Rishi Kapoor and one with his reel father from Sanju, actor Paresh Rawal. In the process he set hashtag '#JaaduKiJhappi' on Twitter trends list. 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi,' as one may recall, was made famous by Sanjay Dutt's film. One of the first posts of the day was a new still fromwhich re-created an emotional scene from the aforementioned film, in which Sunil Dutt hugs his son Sanjay Dutt. The still instantly went viral and was even shared by Rishi Kapoor with a different caption: "Father's Day!" (Says all).Next, Ranbir Kapoor tweeted this throwback picture of himself and Rishi Kapoor and captioned it: "Awkward teenager moment with papa."After sharing these pictures, Ranbir engaged with his fans in a Q&A session on Twitter. He was asked about, as it generates curiosity among fans of both Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. A fan asked Ranbir if there were any of Sanjay Dutt's old songs recreated in the film and theactor replied in affirmative. He was also asked about the most difficult part of playing Sanjay Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film.His reply was:maps Sanjay Dutt's journey from his early days in Bollywood to present encompassing his phase off drug addiction and tryst with the law in connection with the 1993 Bombay Blasts case. One of the pivotal points of the film is Sanjay Dutt's bond with his father Sunil Dutt, who stood by him during his most difficult times.The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Vicy Kaushal.will open in theatres in June 29.