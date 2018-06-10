Sanju Song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh: Ranbir Kapoor Depicts The Start Of Sanjay Dutt's Embattled Life

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, the new song from upcoming film Sanju released on the Internet on Sunday. The latest song of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor gives a glimpse of the first biggest battle Sanjay Dutt (the film's subject) overcame IRL - drug addiction. The song starts with a terrified Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor) confessing to his father Sunil Dutt (Paresh Rawal) that he doesn't want to do drugs anymore and wants to live. And thus starts his painful journey abroad in a rehabilitation centre. He runs away and struggles to survive and in his darkest hour, it was memory of his mother Nargis Dutt (Manisha Koirala) and encouragement of his father and sisters, which brought him on the right track. The song ends with glimpses of other chapters from Sanju's life.
- Sanju chronicles actor Sanjay Dutt's life through Ranbir Kapoor
- The song shows how Sanju's struggled to overcome drug addiction
- Kar Har Maidaan Fateh is sung by Sukhwinder Singh
Watch Kar Har Maidaan Fateh:
Kar Har Maidaan Fateh is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and its music is composed by Vikram Montrose. Kar Har Maidaan Fateh is the film's second song after Badhiya, which focused on Sanju's prepping days before the release of Rocky and his early romance.
Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, covers Sanjay Dutt's life from his rise to stardom and fall after his involvement in the 1993 Bombay Blast case. The film shows his life in jail and after that to the present day.
Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma as a biographer, Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata along with Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal.
The film opens in theatres on June 29.