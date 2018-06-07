After New Sanju Poster, Comparisons Of Manisha Koirala And Nargis Go Viral

Ranbir's look as Sanjay Dutt is nothing compared to the uncanny resemblance between Manisha and Nargis, says Twitter

Fans drew this visual comparison between Manisha Koirala and Nargis (courtesy PuneriSpeaks)

  1. The Sanju poster featuring Manisha Koirala released on Wednesday
  2. "Possibly the best Sanju poster till now," read a tweet
  3. "Manisha, you really looking like Nargis," read another tweet
Manisha Koirala has really impressed Twitter with her look as Nargis for Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Twitter basically summed up its review of the new poster in just a word - "Wow," tweeted several users. "Possibly the best Sanju poster till now. Manisha Koirala as Nargis! Wow," read another tweet. Twitter has also unanimously agreed that "there couldn't be a better choice than Manisha Koirala for the role of Nargis." Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in the movie and the new poster also features the actor in one half of it. Ranbir's look as Sanjay Dutt was officially released earlier this year, which had sent the Internet into a meltdown but apparently, that's nothing compared to the uncanny resemblance between Manisha and Nargis, says Twitter. "If we thought Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju look was the benchmark, we hadn't seen Manisha Nargis Koirala then," said a user.

There were many who cheered for director Rajkumar Hirani as well: "Rajkumar Hirani, you're a genius."

Here's how much impressed Twitter is with Manisha Koirala as Nargis. In the poster, Manisha's persona as Nargis will particularly remind you of Nargis from Raj Kapoor's 1955 film Shree 420. Nargis married Sunil Dutt - her Mother India co-star - in 1958 and Sanjay Dutt was born in 1959.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When Manisha was offered the part last year, she was initially apprehensive about starring as Sanjay Dutt's mother in the biopic as she has already featured opposite him in several films from the Nineties. Yalgaar, Sanam and Kartoos are some of the movies in which Manisha was cast opposite Sanjay Dutt. This is what Manisha had tweeted on Wednesday:
 

The ensemble cast of Sanju also includes actors like Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani. Sanju is all set to hit screens on June 29.
 

