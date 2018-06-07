After New Sanju Poster, Comparisons Of Manisha Koirala And Nargis Go Viral

Fans drew this visual comparison between Manisha Koirala and Nargis (courtesy PuneriSpeaks)

Highlights The Sanju poster featuring Manisha Koirala released on Wednesday "Possibly the best Sanju poster till now," read a tweet "Manisha, you really looking like Nargis," read another tweet

Manisha koirala as Nargis dutt ji in Upcoming Movie #Sanju .



The Similarity is just Unbelievable.



Look at pic.twitter.com/hw5RDbLCaf — Official Fan SHILPA (@RealshilpaBboss) June 7, 2018

Manisha Koirala has completely nailed the Nargis Dutt look in #Sanju@mkoiralapic.twitter.com/uY7YlN0EiE — Muvipedia (@muvipedia) June 6, 2018

If we thought Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju look was the benchmark, we hadn't seen Manisha 'Nargis' Koirala then.@RajkumarHirani, you're a genius. pic.twitter.com/MbI8dnPPyz — Diptakirti Chaudhuri (@diptakirti) June 6, 2018

All d best manisha ma'am ..u look like Nargis ji in pic — Mohammed Hafeez (@hafeezmohammed0) June 6, 2018

Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua...

What a AMAZING transformation of @mkoirala into the ICON #NargisDutt ji! The SMILE that made everyone DEEWANA&was the HEART of #Sanju! There MUST be a biopic on #Nargis ji played by Manisha ji! Cant wait to watch the film, AWARD WINNING act for SURE pic.twitter.com/nlJ0f9hYjB — Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) June 6, 2018

Manisha Koirala's amazing look, as the late Nargis, is so far the best thing about 'SANJU'.. Arguably, the best female actor of 1990s. Best wishes, @mkoirala — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 6, 2018

Omg.

Very nice make-up. I was really upset abt Manisha playing Nargis.

But after looking at this pic, I m really impressed.

And nobody can have any doubt about Manisha's acting talent. — Shagufta (@shaguftaebtesam) June 6, 2018

Manisha you really looking g like Nargis jee hope all d efforts of your and ur team make a grand succes

All d best — Adv Krishna 89 (@advkrishna89) June 6, 2018

There couldn't b a better choice than @mkoirala for the role of Nargis ji - the only reason i might watch this movie!! All the best for #Sanju — Manisha Gupta (@manisha__gupta) June 6, 2018