After New Sanju Poster, Comparisons Of Manisha Koirala And Nargis Go Viral

Manisha Koirala has really impressed Twitter with her look as Nargis for the Sanjay Dutt biopic . Twitter basically summed up its review of the new poster in just a word - "Wow," tweeted several users. "Possibly the best Sanju poster till now. Manisha Koirala as Nargis! Wow," read another tweet. Twitter has also unanimously agreed that "there couldn't be a better choice than Manisha Koirala for the role of Nargis ."stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in the movie and the new poster also features the actor in one half of it. Ranbir's look as Sanjay Dutt was officially released earlier this year, which had sent the Internet into a meltdown but apparently, that's nothing compared to the uncanny resemblance between Manisha and Nargis, says Twitter. "If we thought Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju look was the benchmark, we hadn't seen Manisha Nargis Koirala then," said a user.There were many who cheered for director Rajkumar Hirani as well: "Rajkumar Hirani, you're a genius."Here's how much impressed Twitter is with Manisha Koirala as Nargis. In the poster, Manisha's persona as Nargis will particularly remind you of Nargis from Raj Kapoor's 1955 film. Nargis married Sunil Dutt - herco-star - in 1958 and Sanjay Dutt was born in 1959. When Manisha was offered the part last year, she was initially apprehensive about starring as Sanjay Dutt's mother in the biopic as she has already featured opposite him in several films from the Nineties.andare some of the movies in which Manisha was cast opposite Sanjay Dutt. This is what Manisha had tweeted on Wednesday:The ensemble cast ofalso includes actors like Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani.is all set to hit screens on June 29.