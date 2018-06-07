After New Sanju Poster, Comparisons Of Manisha Koirala And Nargis Go Viral

Highlights
- The Sanju poster featuring Manisha Koirala released on Wednesday
- "Possibly the best Sanju poster till now," read a tweet
- "Manisha, you really looking like Nargis," read another tweet
There were many who cheered for director Rajkumar Hirani as well: "Rajkumar Hirani, you're a genius."
Here's how much impressed Twitter is with Manisha Koirala as Nargis. In the poster, Manisha's persona as Nargis will particularly remind you of Nargis from Raj Kapoor's 1955 film Shree 420. Nargis married Sunil Dutt - her Mother India co-star - in 1958 and Sanjay Dutt was born in 1959.
Manisha Koirala Look in #Sanju film as Nargis Dutt#WOW@mkoiralapic.twitter.com/hsfziKofTr— Puneri Speaks(@PuneriSpeaks) June 7, 2018
Manisha koirala as Nargis dutt ji in Upcoming Movie #Sanju .— Official Fan SHILPA (@RealshilpaBboss) June 7, 2018
The Similarity is just Unbelievable.
Look at pic.twitter.com/hw5RDbLCaf
Manisha Koirala has completely nailed the Nargis Dutt look in #Sanju@mkoiralapic.twitter.com/uY7YlN0EiE— Muvipedia (@muvipedia) June 6, 2018
If we thought Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju look was the benchmark, we hadn't seen Manisha 'Nargis' Koirala then.@RajkumarHirani, you're a genius. pic.twitter.com/MbI8dnPPyz— Diptakirti Chaudhuri (@diptakirti) June 6, 2018
Manisha is looking superb as Nargis #bestpoints#sanju#salmankhan welcome comeback @mkoirala@duttsanjay@BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/LnR7FY9wfR— Meenal sood (@Beingmeenal) June 6, 2018
All d best manisha ma'am ..u look like Nargis ji in pic— Mohammed Hafeez (@hafeezmohammed0) June 6, 2018
Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua...— Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) June 6, 2018
What a AMAZING transformation of @mkoirala into the ICON #NargisDutt ji! The SMILE that made everyone DEEWANA&was the HEART of #Sanju! There MUST be a biopic on #Nargis ji played by Manisha ji! Cant wait to watch the film, AWARD WINNING act for SURE pic.twitter.com/nlJ0f9hYjB
Manisha Koirala's amazing look, as the late Nargis, is so far the best thing about 'SANJU'.. Arguably, the best female actor of 1990s. Best wishes, @mkoirala— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 6, 2018
Omg.— Shagufta (@shaguftaebtesam) June 6, 2018
Very nice make-up. I was really upset abt Manisha playing Nargis.
But after looking at this pic, I m really impressed.
And nobody can have any doubt about Manisha's acting talent.
Possibly the BEST SANJU poster till now. Manisha Koirala as Nargis ! Wow ! @mkoirala@RKsWarrior_@RKsVishakha@RajkumarHirani— Durga Dash (@Durga_EthanHunt) June 6, 2018
Manisha you really looking g like Nargis jee hope all d efforts of your and ur team make a grand succes— Adv Krishna 89 (@advkrishna89) June 6, 2018
All d best
There couldn't b a better choice than @mkoirala for the role of Nargis ji - the only reason i might watch this movie!! All the best for #Sanju— Manisha Gupta (@manisha__gupta) June 6, 2018
Feeling blessed and honored to play the role of Nargis ji in #Sanju— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) June 6, 2018
Watch the movie on 29th June. #RanbirKapoor#RajkumarHiraniFilms@rajkumarhirani@VVCFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/nRfFXzDI9G
The ensemble cast of Sanju also includes actors like Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani. Sanju is all set to hit screens on June 29.