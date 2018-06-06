Salman Khan: Sanjay Dutt (Not Ranbir Kapoor) Should Have Played Last Portions Of Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt (aged 20 to the present day) in upcoming biopic Sanju but in actor Salman Khan's opinion Sanjay Dutt could have played the later years of his life in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film. At an event to promote his upcoming film Race 3, Salman Khan said in a group interview: "For Sanju, I was thinking why is somebody else playing this bit? The last 8-10 years. You cannot do justice to that. Sanju should have played the last bit," reports news agency PTI. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have co-starred in film such as Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai and have been close friends. There were reports of a rift between them a few years ago, however, Sanjay told PTI last year: "There's no problem between me and Salman."
Sanju maps Sanjay Dutt's rise to stardom and fall after his involvement in the 1993 Bombay blast case. The film will also encompasses Sanjay Dutt's drug addiction and recovery, his relationship with his parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt, life in jail and his subsequent return to the silver screen. In several sequences seen in the film's trailer, Ranbir Kapoor bears a striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.
The trailer of Sanju released in May and the Internet, critics and film industry was mighty impressed. For days Sanju occupied top spots on the trends' list. "I have seen the trailer. Raju Hirani is a very sensible filmmaker so he has made a film," said Salman Khan of the trailer of Sanju.
Salman Khan also trashed all hopes of a biopic on him. He told reporters: "No. I anyway say things openly... But I don't want to do it."
Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Race 3 on June 15.
