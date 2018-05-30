Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Trailer: Mind = Blown, Tweet Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor And Other Celebs

The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju dropped by this afternoon

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 30, 2018 18:02 IST
Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Blown away," wrote Alia Bhatt
  2. "Sanju trailer has left me speechless," tweeted Anil Kapoor
  3. Sanju trailer has got over 2 million views in just few hours
The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming film Sanju dropped by on Wednesday afternoon and like all of us, Bollywood is also 'blown away' by it. "Itna variety wala life aapko kidhar milega?" Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, says in the trailer and he totally nails it. Ranbir portrays Sanjay Dutt brilliantly and each stage of the 58-year-old actor's life has been touched, which makes the trailer gripping. "Blown away" and "mind-blowing is the word" are some of several reactions Sanju trailer has got from Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor and others. In just few hours, Sanju trailer has got over 2 million views and very much counting.

Sanju trailer begins with the younger days of Sanjay Dutt. "Main bewra hoon, tharki hoon, drug addict hoon, sab hoon... lekin terrorist nahin hoon," Sanju, his onscreen character, opens up.

Before we bring to you Bollywood's reaction, once again, here's Sanju trailer for you.



"Blown away," wrote Alia Bhatt and tagged the team of Sanju in her tweet.
 

"Mind-blowing is the word! Sanju trailer has left me speechless," wrote Anil Kapoor, and gave a special mention to daughter Sonam Kapoor, who is also part of the film.
 

"OMG, Rajkumar Hirani, you genius. And OMG Ranbir Kapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mind-blasting trailer. This is a major "can't wait" feeling," tweeted Karan Johar.
 

Shraddha Kapoor described the trailer as, "Just one word. WOW."
 

Meantime, here are some other reactions for Sanju trailer.
 
 
 

Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Sonam Kapoor (who reportedly plays Tina Munim, Sanjay Dutt's rumoured girlfriend), Anushka Sharma (a journalist), Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (as Nargis), Vicky Kaushal (his childhood friend) and Dia Mirza (the actor's wife Maanyata).

Sanju releases on June 29.
 

