Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Trailer: Mind = Blown, Tweet Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor And Other Celebs

Highlights
- "Blown away," wrote Alia Bhatt
- "Sanju trailer has left me speechless," tweeted Anil Kapoor
- Sanju trailer has got over 2 million views in just few hours
Sanju trailer begins with the younger days of Sanjay Dutt. "Main bewra hoon, tharki hoon, drug addict hoon, sab hoon... lekin terrorist nahin hoon," Sanju, his onscreen character, opens up.
Before we bring to you Bollywood's reaction, once again, here's Sanju trailer for you.
"Blown away," wrote Alia Bhatt and tagged the team of Sanju in her tweet.
Blownnnnnn away @RajkumarHirani#RanbirKapoor@sonamakapoor@AnushkaSharma@vickykaushal09@deespeak#SanjuTrailer— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 30, 2018
"Mind-blowing is the word! Sanju trailer has left me speechless," wrote Anil Kapoor, and gave a special mention to daughter Sonam Kapoor, who is also part of the film.
Mind-blowing is the word! #SanjuTrailer has left me speechless! https://t.co/jHSawW3L0o— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 30, 2018
#RanbirKapoor@RajkumarHirani#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindi
Special mention for my daughter @sonamakapoor loved you in the trailer
"OMG, Rajkumar Hirani, you genius. And OMG Ranbir Kapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mind-blasting trailer. This is a major "can't wait" feeling," tweeted Karan Johar.
OMG @RajkumarHirani you genius !! And OMGGGG #RanbirKapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mindblasting trailer!!!!! This is a major "can't wait" feeling!!!! https://t.co/QS1UgqBVrQ#SanjuTrailer— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 30, 2018
Shraddha Kapoor described the trailer as, "Just one word. WOW."
Just one word. WOW. #SanjuTrailer— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 30, 2018
Meantime, here are some other reactions for Sanju trailer.
Incredibly incredible! #SanjuTrailer kudos to the team!! @RajkumarHirani sir genius! #RanbirKapoor unmatchable!! @foxstarhindi@VVCFilms@CastingChhabra can't wait!!!!https://t.co/Uch0jo376S— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) May 30, 2018
For once I am confused - who is more powerful- the actor #RanbirKapoor , the character @duttsanjay , the mans life story or the direction of @RajkumarHirani ! The #SanjuTrailer is "mind blowing "— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) May 30, 2018
Omg @duttsanjay praaji the #SanjuTrailer is epic!! So much I knew and so much more I didn't! Can't wait to see this one! Kudos #RajuHirani#RanbirKapoor and the whole team of #Sanju— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) May 30, 2018
Sanju releases on June 29.