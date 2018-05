Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Trailer: Mind = Blown, Tweet Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor And Other Celebs

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: YouTube)

OMG @RajkumarHirani you genius !! And OMGGGG #RanbirKapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mindblasting trailer!!!!! This is a major "can't wait" feeling!!!! https://t.co/QS1UgqBVrQ#SanjuTrailer — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 30, 2018

For once I am confused - who is more powerful- the actor #RanbirKapoor , the character @duttsanjay , the mans life story or the direction of @RajkumarHirani ! The #SanjuTrailer is "mind blowing " — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) May 30, 2018

Omg @duttsanjay praaji the #SanjuTrailer is epic!! So much I knew and so much more I didn't! Can't wait to see this one! Kudos #RajuHirani#RanbirKapoor and the whole team of #Sanju — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) May 30, 2018

The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming film Sanju dropped by on Wednesday afternoon and like all of us, Bollywood is also 'blown away' by it. " Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt , says in the trailer and he totally nails it. Ranbir portrays Sanjay Dutt brilliantly and each stage of the 58-year-old actor's life has been touched, which makes the trailer gripping. "Blown away" and "mind-blowing is the word" are some of several reactionstrailer has got from Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor and others. In just few hours,trailer has got over 2 million views and very much counting.trailer begins with the younger days of Sanjay Dutt. ", drug addictterrorist," Sanju, his onscreen character, opens up.Before we bring to you Bollywood's reaction, once again, here'strailer for you."Blown away," wrote Alia Bhatt and tagged the team ofin her tweet."Mind-blowing is the word!trailer has left me speechless," wrote Anil Kapoor, and gave a special mention to daughter Sonam Kapoor, who is also part of the film."OMG, Rajkumar Hirani, you genius. And OMG Ranbir Kapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mind-blasting trailer. This is a major "can't wait" feeling," tweeted Karan Johar.Shraddha Kapoor described the trailer as, "Just one word. WOW."Meantime, here are some other reactions fortrailer., directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Sonam Kapoor (who reportedly plays Tina Munim, Sanjay Dutt's rumoured girlfriend), Anushka Sharma (a journalist), Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (as Nargis), Vicky Kaushal (his childhood friend) and Dia Mirza (the actor's wife Maanyata).releases on June 29.