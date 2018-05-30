Sanju Trailer Launch Highlights: Sanjay Dutt Had 308 Girlfriends, Ranbir Kapoor's Count Is Less Than 10 Here's what Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani revealed about Sanjay Dutt's life at the trailer launch of Sanju

Share EMAIL PRINT Ranbir Kapoor at the trailer launch of Sanju in Mumbai. Mumbai: Highlights Rajkumar Hirani heard Sanjay Dutt's story for 25 days from 5 pm to 3 am Ranbir says all he wants is Sanjay Dutt to like him Sanju's trailer released today while he film will be out on June 29 Sanju was launched today in Mumbai. After the screening of the trailer, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani introduced the rest of cast. Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal were present at the launch. The three-minute long trailer shows Sanjay Dutt's journey from the premiere of his first film Rocky to drug addiction and also some very strong scenes of him in jail. Rajkumar Hirani spoke about hearing Sanjay Dutt's story for 25 days from 5 pm to 3 am while he was out on parole and all that Ranbir Kapoor just wants is Sanjay Dutt to like him. Here are a few highlights from the trailer launch in Mumbai.



Ranbir Kapoor's Love For Sanjay Dutt



Ranbir Kapoor: In my life I want Sanju sir to like me. I can't be the man that he is and



The Scene Between Sunil Dutt & Sanjay Dutt



Ranbir Kapoor: He was doing drugs in those days. He lost perspective of life after the premiere of Rocky. He went to his father and said, 'I'm gone. If you don't save me, I won't survive.' Sunil sir realised that he had gone so deep into drugs that he needs help. He took him to America, to a rehab.







Sanjay Dutt: The Storyteller



Rajkumar Hirani: I have made two Munna Bhai films with him and he also did a role in PK. I thought I know Sanju. When he came out of jail from parole, I visited him. That's when I realised that I only know what the world knows. Sanju was telling us a lot of things; he was just venting out. Things like what happens in jail. I was fascinated with what I heard. Next day again I went to meet him. I called Abhijat Joshi and I told him I hadn't heard anything like this. We then visited him for 25 days, every day from 5 pm to 3 am. When we used to walk out late in the night, we used to just feel like dwarfs, as if we haven't lived our lives.

Celebs at the launch of Sanju trailer in Mumbai

Learn From Sanjay Dutt's Mistakes



Ranbir Kapoor: We all can learn from Sanju's mistakes. That's why he has given this gracefully - given away all the stories. To tell these are the mistakes I have made. I can understand from his mistakes and learn from them.



Sanju had 308 girlfriends. What about Ranbir Kapoor?



Unlike Sanju sir, I won't allow my biopic to be made. He is a courageous man who has given his life out there to be made into a movie. Well, my girlfriend count is less than ten.



The trailer of the much-awaited biopic,was launched today in Mumbai. After the screening of the trailer, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani introduced the rest of cast. Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal were present at the launch. The three-minute long trailer shows Sanjay Dutt's journey from the premiere of his first filmto drug addiction and also some very strong scenes of him in jail. Rajkumar Hirani spoke about hearing Sanjay Dutt's story for 25 days from 5 pm to 3 am while he was out on parole and all that Ranbir Kapoor just wants is Sanjay Dutt to like him. Here are a few highlights from the trailer launch in Mumbai.In my life I want Sanju sir to like me. I can't be the man that he is and I can never be the person that he is. But I want him to like me . I respect him a lot and look up to him. I hope he feels I have represented his life honestly and truly.He was doing drugs in those days. He lost perspective of life after the premiere of. He went to his father and said, 'I'm gone. If you don't save me, I won't survive.' Sunil sir realised that he had gone so deep into drugs that he needs help. He took him to America, to a rehab. It was an important phase in Sanju sir's life. He would have died or survived, but he is a fighter, so he survived.I have made twofilms with him and he also did a role in. I thought I know Sanju. When he came out of jail from parole, I visited him. That's when I realised that I only know what the world knows. Sanju was telling us a lot of things; he was just venting out. Things like what happens in jail. I was fascinated with what I heard. Next day again I went to meet him. I called Abhijat Joshi and I told him I hadn't heard anything like this. We then visited him for 25 days, every day from 5 pm to 3 am. When we used to walk out late in the night, we used to just feel like dwarfs, as if we haven't lived our lives.We all can learn from Sanju's mistakes. That's why he has given this gracefully - given away all the stories. To tell these are the mistakes I have made. I can understand from his mistakes and learn from them. Sanju had 308 girlfriends. What about Ranbir Kapoor?Unlike Sanju sir, I won't allow my biopic to be made. He is a courageous man who has given his life out there to be made into a movie. Well, my girlfriend count is less than ten. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter