Sanju Trailer: Does Rishi Kapoor Approve Of Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt? "I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," said Rishi Kapoor

Share EMAIL PRINT Rishi Kapoor recently watched the trailer of Sanju (courtesy neetu54) New Delhi: Highlights The trailer of Sanju will officially release on May 30 Director Rajkumar Hirani recently showed the trailer to Rishi Kapoor "The boy has really done well," said Rishi Kapoor Sanju ahead of its official release and appeared to be floored by Ranbir's performance in the film. The 65-year-old actor, who is known Sanju. The much-awaited biopic on Sanjay Dutt has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani.



The trailer of



Rishi Kapoor, who appeared rather overwhelmed, also added: "I shouldn't praise him so much. He's good and still got to improve and still got to do good work. I love you my boy." over the past three years, Ranbir has starred in films like Roy, Bombay Velvet, Tamasha and Jagga Jasoos - all of which proved to be box office duds. Ranbir shared screen space with Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which turned out to be a hit.



Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju has an ensemble star cast also including Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, who will have extended cameos in the film. Paresh Rawal and Manish Koirala will feature as Sunil Dutt and Nargis respectively. Dia Mirza has been cast as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata while Karishma Tanna will feature as Madhuri Dixit.



Sanju releases on June 29.





Ranbir Kapoor's star parents - Rishi and Neetu Kapoor - watched the trailer ofahead of its official release and appeared to be floored by Ranbir's performance in the film. The 65-year-old actor, who is known for being rather outspoken , said he could barely recognise Ranbir as Ranbir in the trailer. "Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," was Rishi Kapoor's reaction after watching the trailer of. The much-awaited biopic on Sanjay Dutt has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani.The trailer of Sanju officially releases on May 30 but director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra arranged for a surprise for Ranbir's parents, which left Rishi Kapoor quite a bit "emotional": "You don't know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod and Raju have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," said Rishi Kapoor.Rishi Kapoor, who appeared rather overwhelmed, also added: "I shouldn't praise him so much. He's good and still got to improve and still got to do good work. I love you my boy." over the past three years, Ranbir has starred in films likeand- all of which proved to be box office duds. Ranbir shared screen space with Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2016's, which turned out to be a hit. Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt,has an ensemble star cast also including Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, who will have extended cameos in the film. Paresh Rawal and Manish Koirala will feature as Sunil Dutt and Nargis respectively. Dia Mirza has been cast as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata while Karishma Tanna will feature as Madhuri Dixit.releases on June 29. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter