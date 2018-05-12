'Rishi Kapoor Is A Brat And Bully, Ranbir Is Down-To-Earth,' Says Neetu Kapoor Neetu Kapoor spoke about Rishi Kapoor and can be heard saying in the video: "He's a brat. He's a bully and he's loud."

Neetu Kapoor just shared a hilarious video on Instagram - it's a former interview in which she was asked to draw a comparison between her star-husband Rishi Kapoor and actor-son Ranbir Kapoor . Ms Kapoor Instagrammed the video with a disclaimer and you will soon get to know why. Have patience please. In the video shared, she speaks about Rishi Kapoor and can be heard saying: "He's a brat. He's a bully and he's loud." About Ranbir, she said: "He's totally down-to-earth, he's simple and he never loses his cool." Just as she continued with more of what she had to say: "So, these are the qualities...", Neetu spotted the "priceless" expression on Rishi Kapoor's face and apologised while breaking into a crazy fit of laughter.Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "This was totally unintentional. Was asked to compare junior and senior! His expression's priceless." Neetu Kapoor's Instafam really seemed to enjoy the video and posted comments like: "The best you two" and "But we love them both and you." We can't agree more. Check out the video here Talking of "priceless" expressions , Rishi Kapoor had also made a post about Neetu Kapoor's reaction when he indulges in a glass of drink or two. The tweet arrived after the success party of 2016 film, in which Rishi Kapoor played a grandfather. "Think this was a reality check! What say all? Last night celebrating K&S," he wrote. Neetu Kapoor seemed to have missed this memo from Rishi Kapoor.The Kapoor trio - Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir - have shared screen space in 2013. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the recently released 102 Not Out, in which he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of the Sanjay Dutt biopic. He also has Ayan Mukerji'sand Karan Malhotra'sin the pipeline. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter