'Rishi Kapoor Is A Brat And Bully, Ranbir Is Down-To-Earth,' Says Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor just shared a hilarious video on Instagram - it's a former interview in which she was asked to draw a comparison between her star-husband Rishi Kapoor and actor-son Ranbir Kapoor. Ms Kapoor Instagrammed the video with a disclaimer and you will soon get to know why. Have patience please. In the video shared, she speaks about Rishi Kapoor and can be heard saying: "He's a brat. He's a bully and he's loud." About Ranbir, she said: "He's totally down-to-earth, he's simple and he never loses his cool." Just as she continued with more of what she had to say: "So, these are the qualities...", Neetu spotted the "priceless" expression on Rishi Kapoor's face and apologised while breaking into a crazy fit of laughter.
Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "This was totally unintentional. Was asked to compare junior and senior! His expression's priceless." Neetu Kapoor's Instafam really seemed to enjoy the video and posted comments like: "The best you two" and "But we love them both and you." We can't agree more. Check out the video here.
Talking of "priceless" expressions, Rishi Kapoor had also made a post about Neetu Kapoor's reaction when he indulges in a glass of drink or two. The tweet arrived after the success party of 2016 film Kapoor And Sons, in which Rishi Kapoor played a grandfather. "Think this was a reality check! What say all? Last night celebrating K&S," he wrote.
Think this was a reality check! What say all? Last night celebrating K&S. pic.twitter.com/JkXKkZXiK1— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2016
Neetu Kapoor seemed to have missed this memo from Rishi Kapoor.
Had a fight with Neetu last night. She doesn't understand that I am very scientific specially in the night after 8. pic.twitter.com/1Y3IFjx9ob— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2015
The Kapoor trio - Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir - have shared screen space in 2013 Besharam. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the recently released 102 Not Out, in which he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. He also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Karan Malhotra's Shamshera in the pipeline.