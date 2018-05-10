Sanju Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Or Sanjay Dutt? So Confusing

Highlights
- Rajkumar Hirani shared a new poster of Sanju
- Rajkumar Hirani tweeted that he recreated the 2013 look of Sanjay
- Sanju is scheduled to release on June 29
Rajkumar Hirani has been continually dropping updates from his film and this has helped to create desirable hype around the film. Earlier, Mr Hirani had shared fresh looks of Ranbir Kapoor, which were from when Sanjay Dutt's Rocky and Munnabhai MBBS released. Take a look here:
I met #Sanju in Jail in 2013. Recreation of how he looked then. #RanbirKapoor#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/r33HutIVnL— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 10, 2018
This day in 1981 released Sanju's first film 'Rocky'. Here is Ranbir in that look. #Sanju#RanbirKapoor#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/yZSw7vNK0h— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 8, 2018
It was lot of nostalgia reliving a bit of Munnabhai in #Sanju. Here it is. #RanbirKapoor#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/XxCYlx65Fs— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 4, 2018
With movies like PK and Munnabhai MBBS on his resume, Mr Hirani surely aspires to hit the jackpot ones again with the release of the year's most anticipated film. Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju will track the actor's journey across various ups and downs, his struggle as well as the time he once reigned in Bollywood.
Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film is scheduled for June 29 release.