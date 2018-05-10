Sanju Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Or Sanjay Dutt? So Confusing

Rajkumar Hirani shared a glimpse from his upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 10, 2018 16:52 IST
95 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sanju Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Or Sanjay Dutt? So Confusing

Ranbir Kapoor's new look from Sanju (courtesy RajkumarHirani)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rajkumar Hirani shared a new poster of Sanju
  2. Rajkumar Hirani tweeted that he recreated the 2013 look of Sanjay
  3. Sanju is scheduled to release on June 29
Sanjay Dutt did not have it all easy in life and the latest poster from his biopic titled Sanju is proof. Yet again, Rajkumar Hirani shared a glimpse from his upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor, in which the actor replicates Sanjay's look from the time he was serving his term in prison. Mr Hirani shared Ranbir's look from the film and tweeted: "I met Sanju in Jail in 2013. Recreation of how he looked then." The poster features the 35-year-old-actor dressed in white kurta pyjama and a topi. The recent poster is a sneak peek from the time Sanjay Dutt was arrested in connection to the 1993 Bombay blasts.
  Rajkumar Hirani has been continually dropping updates from his film and this has helped to create desirable hype around the film. Earlier, Mr Hirani had shared fresh looks of Ranbir Kapoor, which were from when Sanjay Dutt's Rocky and Munnabhai MBBS released. Take a look here:
 
 

With movies like PK and Munnabhai MBBS on his resume, Mr Hirani surely aspires to hit the jackpot ones again with the release of the year's most anticipated film. Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju will track the actor's journey across various ups and downs, his struggle as well as the time he once reigned in Bollywood.

Comments
Ranbir was last seen in 2017 release Jagga Jasoos which had tanked at the box office. A lot rests on the success of the film for the actor whose films, of late, have failed to perform at the box office.

Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film is scheduled for June 29 release.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sanjuRanbir Kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................