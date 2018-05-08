Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor's Look In The Latest Poster Is Charming Us Already The latest pictures shared by Mr Hirani features Ranbir Kapoor sporting Sanjay Dutt's Rocky look.

Share EMAIL PRINT Ranjkumar Hirani tweeted pic (CourtesyRajkumarHirani) New Delhi: Highlights Rajkumar Hirani shared Sanjus latest poster Ranbir Kapoor aces Sanjay Dutts Rocky look -This day in 1981 released Sanjus first film Rocky,- tweeted Hirani Sanju which is a biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor's look in the film has been the cynosure of all eyes and the uncanny similarity in the looks has received appreciation from all spheres. The latest pictures shared by Mr Hirani features Ranbir Kapoor sporting Sanjay Dutt's Rocky look. The director captioned it: "This day in 1981 released Sanju's first film 'Rocky'. Here is Ranbir in that look. #Sanju #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi (sic)." Ranbir showcases Sanjay Dutt's chocolate boy look from the Rocky days with great precision.

This day in 1981 released Sanju's first film 'Rocky'. Here is Ranbir in that look. #Sanju#RanbirKapoor#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/yZSw7vNK0h — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 8, 2018



With blockbuster films like Munnabhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK to his name, Rajkumar Hirani ones again eyes for a massive hit with his upcoming release. Mr Hirani has been continually sharing Munnabhai look Mr Hirani wrote: "It was lot of nostalgia reliving a bit of Munnabhai in #Sanju. Here it is. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi" (sic).

It was lot of nostalgia reliving a bit of Munnabhai in #Sanju. Here it is. #RanbirKapoor#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/XxCYlx65Fs — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 4, 2018



Rocky was Sanjay Dutt's debut film which released way back in 1981on this day. It starred Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Amjad Khan, Raakhee, Shakti Kapoor. The film was declared a box office hit and also paved Sanjay's way into the dream world of Bollywood. The actor became an instant heart throb and Sanjay received appreciations from all corners. To mark Sanjay's long association with the film industry which started on this day, Mr Hirani shared the picture.



Sanju, based on the life of Khalnayak of Bollywood will showcase his journey through all the ups and downs. Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.



The film is scheduled to release in June 29.



