Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor's Look In The Latest Poster Is Charming Us Already

Ranjkumar Hirani tweeted pic (CourtesyRajkumarHirani)

Highlights Rajkumar Hirani shared Sanjus latest poster Ranbir Kapoor aces Sanjay Dutts Rocky look -This day in 1981 released Sanjus first film Rocky,- tweeted Hirani

Director Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday shared yet another look of Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming filmwhich is a biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor's look in the film has been the cynosure of all eyes and the uncanny similarity in the looks has received appreciation from all spheres. The latest pictures shared by Mr Hirani features Ranbir Kapoor sporting Sanjay Dutt'slook. The director captioned it: "This day in 1981 released Sanju's first film 'Rocky'. Here is Ranbir in that look. #Sanju #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi (sic)." Ranbir showcases Sanjay Dutt's chocolate boy look from thedays with great precision.With blockbuster films likeandto his name, Rajkumar Hirani ones again eyes for a massive hit with his upcoming release. Mr Hirani has been continually sharing Ranbir's different avatars from the film and we are awed by the way the 35-year-old actor has pulled off each look. Sharing Ranbir'slook Mr Hirani wrote: "It was lot of nostalgia reliving a bit of Munnabhai in #Sanju. Here it is. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi" (sic).