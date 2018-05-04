How Prosthetics Helped Ranbir Kapoor Transform Into Sanjay Dutt For Sanju

If you've seen the trailer of Sanju then you'll agree that Ranbir Kapoor greatly resembles the film's subject - Sanjay Dutt. Prosthetic artist Dr Suresh Murkey told mid-day how he altered Ranbir's appearance to match the different stages of Sanjay Dutt's life. Dr Murkey also revealed that he altered Ranbir's appearance without meeting Sanjay Dutt and mostly by looking at the pictures given to him for reference by director Rajkumar Hirani. "It was based on the pictures that I designed Ranbir's prosthetics. I took four sets of measurements of Ranbir's face in order to minimise any scope of error," Dr Murkey said. To make Ranbir Kapoor look absolutely like Sanjay Dutt of the Nineties, Dr Murkey worked on the lower half of Ranbir's face. "I needed to make Ranbir's jaw bone look different to resemble Dutt's, and make his cheeks look puffy, especially near the lips," he told mid-day.
And this is how he transformed the 35-year-old actor into 58-year-old Sanjay Dutt: "In order to add age to his face for the latter part of the film, prosthetics were worn on the upper part of his mouth so that his cheeks could look fuller near the nose and below the eyes." Dr Suresh Murkey has earlier worked in films such as Tanu Weds Manu Returns, The Dirty Picture and Guru.
CommentsSanju narrates the story of actor Sanjay Dutt and it will encompass six stages of his life - including his battle with drug addiction, the loss of his mother (Nargis Dutt), rise to stardom and his imprisonment for illegally possessing arms in a case related to the 1993 Bombay Blasts.
Sanjualso stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film is expected to hit the screens on June 29.