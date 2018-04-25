Ranbir Kapoor Claims He's 'Boring,' Potential Biopic Will Be 'Very Existential' Ranbir Kapoor said: "If someone puts a camera like in the Bigg Boss house, you will see me work, come home and sleep"

Ranbir Kapoor stars in Sanju as Sanjay Dutt but when asked if he can open up about his life for a biopic on him, Ranbir Kapoor said he's a very 'boring person.' "If someone puts a camera like in the Bigg Boss house, you will see me work, come home and sleep," Ranbir Kapoor told news agency IANS. He said that his biopic will be a "very existential kind of a film." Ranbir said: "If someone wants to make a film then I won't mind but I don't think the film will work or it will have any message to give. I am a very boring person. If a film is made, it will be a very existential kind of a film."



Ranbir Kapoor unveiled the first look of Sanju, which narrates the story of Sanjay Dutt from an early age to his present. It encompasses six phases Sanjay Dutt's life, including his drug addiction, his rise to stardom and his confinement for illegally possessing arms in a case related to the 1993 Bombay Blasts. Director Rajkumar Hirani told IANS: "It is not possible to show a 55-year-old journey in two- or two-and-a-half-hours. We had to let go of certain parts." Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra added: "We didn't want any controversial stuff in the film. What we have done is... presented it with a message. Once the message is clear, the whole film revolves around it."

When asked which of the six chapters of Sanjay's life was difficult to portray, Ranbir Kapoor said: "The difficult one which I did not expect was the young Sanjay Dutt because there were a lot of facets that we had to show. First, the drugs then coming out of it, then his mother's (actress Nargis) death and the most fun was Munna Bhai phase. I enjoyed doing it," he said.

Sanju, which releases on June 29, has an ensemble cast including Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Tabu.

(With IANS inputs)