Sanju Teaser: Presenting Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt. Take A Bow

The teaser of Sanju, the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, arrived on the internet on Tuesday. Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt and almost nails it. Ranbir Kapoor looks freakishly like Sanjay Dutt but he's unable to pull off the Khalnayak actor's deep voice. But by the end of the one-and-a-half you'll be impressed by the efforts Ranbir has put in to suit the role. The teaser reveals that Sanju will narrate all facets of Sanjay Dutt's life - from his drug addiction at the age of 22 to his tryst with the law in connection to the Mumbai Blasts, his "308 girlfriends" (it says so in the teaser), his days spent in the "windowless jail" to the days he spent in posh suites with "sweeping view." Sanju aims to encompass all sides of the "shocking story of a man who lived many lives."
Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor shared the film's first poster, in which Ranbir appears as Sanjay Dutt from different phases of the actor's life. Rishi Kapoor's verdict: "Interesting."
Of the portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the film, Ranbir Kapoor earlier told news agency PTI that it's not a "propaganda film" trying to portray him "as God." Ranbir Kapoor said: "We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight... how he handled his mother's death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life."
CommentsDia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata, Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala as Nargis. Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor have extended cameos in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film.
Sanju will hit the screens on June 29.