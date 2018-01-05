Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Presenting Manisha Koirala As Nargis

Manisha Koirala will feature as Nargis while Paresh Rawal will star as Sunil Dutt in the biopic

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 05, 2018 17:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Presenting Manisha Koirala As Nargis

Manisha Koirala on the sets of Sanjay Dutt's biopic. (Image courtesy: ranbirkapooruniverse)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. New photos from the sets of Sanjay Dutt's biopic are viral
  2. Manisha Koirala features as Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis
  3. Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead role in the film
Sanjay Dutt's untitled biopic, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is one of the much-awaited releases of 2018. Ranbir Kapoor will play the protagonist in the biographical drama while Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will star as Sanjay Dutt's parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis respectively. Photos of Ranbir and Manisha from the sets of the film in Cape Town have been shared by fan clubs on the Internet and are now viral. In the photos, which have already done several rounds on social media, Manisha looks lovely as Nargis and she definitely took us back to the 90s.
 


Talking about her looks in the movie, Manisha earlier told news agency PTI: "We did a couple of tests, from when she had short hair to when she had long hair. I think we have got the look somewhere closer to how Nargis Ji looked and I am quite kicked about it. Yes, I am excited about it."

Here's Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Sanjay Dutt's biopic.
 
 

#Duttbiopic Ranbir Kapoor post wrapping up the Cape Town schedule

A post shared by Aakash Parmar (@ap303223) on



Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted filming Sanjay Dutt's biopic in Mumbai. The actor resembled Sanjay Dutt uncannily.
 
ranbir kapoor ndtv


Ranbir Kapoor told news agency PTI that Sanjay Dutt biopic doesn't portray him as a 'god.' He said: "He hasn't been a hypocrite about it (his life). So it's not a propaganda film trying to portray him as God or something. We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight, his time in jail, terrorism charges, his drug phase, how he handled his mother's death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life."

Manisha, known for hit film like 1942: A Love Story, Bombay and Khamoshi, will make her big screen appearance after Dear Maya.

Comments
Close [X]
The Dutt biopic also stars Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata while Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor also play vital roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.

(With PTI inputs)

Trending

sanjay dutt biopicsanjay dutt biopic nargis manisha koiralaranbir kapoor sany dutt biopic

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs IndiaUS Cuts Aid To Pakistan