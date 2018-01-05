Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Presenting Manisha Koirala As Nargis

Sanjay Dutt's untitled biopic, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is one of the much-awaited releases of 2018. Ranbir Kapoor will play the protagonist in the biographical drama while Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will star as Sanjay Dutt's parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis respectively. Photos of Ranbir and Manisha from the sets of the film in Cape Town have been shared by fan clubs on the Internet and are now viral. In the photos, which have already done several rounds on social media, Manisha looks lovely as Nargis and she definitely took us back to the 90s.
Highlights
- New photos from the sets of Sanjay Dutt's biopic are viral
- Manisha Koirala features as Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis
- Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead role in the film
Talking about her looks in the movie, Manisha earlier told news agency PTI: "We did a couple of tests, from when she had short hair to when she had long hair. I think we have got the look somewhere closer to how Nargis Ji looked and I am quite kicked about it. Yes, I am excited about it."
Here's Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Sanjay Dutt's biopic.
Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted filming Sanjay Dutt's biopic in Mumbai. The actor resembled Sanjay Dutt uncannily.
Ranbir Kapoor told news agency PTI that Sanjay Dutt biopic doesn't portray him as a 'god.' He said: "He hasn't been a hypocrite about it (his life). So it's not a propaganda film trying to portray him as God or something. We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight, his time in jail, terrorism charges, his drug phase, how he handled his mother's death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life."
Manisha, known for hit film like 1942: A Love Story, Bombay and Khamoshi, will make her big screen appearance after Dear Maya.
(With PTI inputs)