Ranbir Kapoor Has A Response To Salman Khan's Sanjay Dutt Should Have Played Himself Comment

Salman said that Sanjay Dutt should've played himself in the last portion Sanjay Dutt recently said Ranbir did a 'fantastic job' in Sanju "I cannot become a second Sanjay Dutt," says Ranbir Kapoor Sanju? Well, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Sanjay Dutt (aged 20 to present day), has a different opinion. Speaking at a recent event, Ranbir Kapoor said that an actor playing himself/herself in a biopic "destroys the effect of a character," reports Times Now. Ranbir Kapoor said: "It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic. This destroys the effect of a character. I knew that I will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and that is why I have tried my best to do justice to his role. Whether people see me in 40-year-old Sanjay Dutt's avatar or 20-year-old, they should feel that they are watching an artiste who is playing Sanjay Dutt. It is correct that I cannot become a second Sanjay Dutt," he was quoted as saying.



Earlier this month, during a group interview to promote his film Race 3, Salman Khan had said: "For Sanju, I was thinking why is somebody else playing this bit? The last 8-10 years. You cannot do justice to that. Sanju should have played the last bit," reported news agency PTI.



The trailer of Sanju released last month and it went crazy viral. In some scenes, Ranbir resembled Sanjay Dutt to the T. Several Bollywood celebs and members of the Dutt family,



Watch the trailer of Sanju:







Sanju maps Sanjay Dutt's journey from his early days in Bollywood to the present day encompassing his phase of drug addiction and his involvement in the 1993 Bombay Blast Case.



Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal. The film opens in theatres on June 29.



