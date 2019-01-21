'Disappointed' With Sanju As A Biopic, But Enjoyed It As A Film: Mahesh Manjrekar

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Would have directed it with a different approach," he said Sanju left a lot unexplored: Mahesh Manjrekar Sanju was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who had a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, told Mumbai Mirror that the film 'disappointed' him as a biopic and added that he 'would have directed it with a different approach'. Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. It earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office and was among the top-grossing films of 2018. "I have seen Sanju and it is a well-made commercial film. However, it left a lot unexplored. I would have directed it with a different approach," Mahesh Manjrekar told Mumbai Mirror. He and Sanjay Dutt have co-starred in several films together, including Kaante and Musafir. Sanjay Dutt's 1999 hit film Vaastav: The Reality was directed by Mr Manjrekar.

"Rajkumar Hirani was on a journey to make a commercial film, and the numbers suggest that he has succeeded in doing so. As a film, I enjoyed it, but as a biopic, I was a little disappointed," Mahesh added.

In Sanju, Mahesh Manjrekar played himself and the starred Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. Though the film was a blockbuster, it was heavily criticised for leaving out some important chapters from Sanjay Dutt's life - his first wife Richa Sharma and daughter Trishala - and for its take on the actor's role in the 1993 Bombay Blasts.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, stars like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma played pivotal roles in Sanju. The film was jointly produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.